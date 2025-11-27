Seditionist Blue Falcon Democrats Stunned to Be Held Accountable for Their Behavior
Of Course, This Is Who the Libs Blame for the National Guardsmen Attack in DC

November 27, 2025
They know they’re going to get wrecked by the normies; that’s conservatives and anyone else who isn’t Trump deranged. The Left’s policies are niche, illiberal, nonsensical, and laughably set up for total failure. So, when it was discovered that the suspect who shot two National Guardsmen was an Afghan national who overstayed his visa, they had to say something.  

There isn’t much, which is why this is a trash pivot, but they made it, nonetheless. It’s not the fault of the terrorist who committed this attack; it’s Trump’s for deploying the Guard in the first place. I’m not kidding. Without fail, the Left’s refusal to condemn the Muslim remains ironically one of their warped Ten Commandments. Also, given that the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, was imported here in 2021, the year the Biden administration presided over the fall of Kabul and our shambolic exit from Afghanistan, you bet some old tweets have resurfaced. Like Jen Psaki assuring us that everyone was vetted, which was obviously a lie, but Bill Kristol’s tweet was peak stupidity, especially since he went after the late Charlie Kirk:

That aged like milk.  

And, of course, the liberal media fired off similar salvos. Oh, and The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer stepped in it with this line and later got dragged even more for doubling down on it. 

Your policies get people killed, liberals. You’re wrong about everything, and you people become exceptionally violent when things don’t go your way. 

