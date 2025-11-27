Of Course, This Is Who the Libs Blame for the National Guardsmen Attack in DC

They know they’re going to get wrecked by the normies; that’s conservatives and anyone else who isn’t Trump deranged. The Left’s policies are niche, illiberal, nonsensical, and laughably set up for total failure. So, when it was discovered that the suspect who shot two National Guardsmen was an Afghan national who overstayed his visa, they had to say something.

They’re blaming Trump for a Biden Islamic terrorist invader shooting national guard members pic.twitter.com/o1KtcXhEFB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 27, 2025

Just so we are clear: The federal government is allowed to deploy federal agents in a federal district over which it has plenary constitutional power, without those agents being shot at by criminals. Suggestions or implications to the contrary are absurd. https://t.co/mYpoT58N89 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 27, 2025

National Guard members should never have been deployed in Washington, DC.



They deserve better.



All of us do. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 26, 2025

As expected, instead of blaming the Afghan shooter who had no business being in the US, CNN panelists are blaming President Trump for deploying the National Guard to Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/lHIqMEvQhH — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) November 27, 2025

“If Trump never sent those soldiers to DC, the Afghani terrorist wouldn’t have had to execute them.”



This is the message they’re pushing right now. https://t.co/I54zuCJ5A7 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 27, 2025

There isn’t much, which is why this is a trash pivot, but they made it, nonetheless. It’s not the fault of the terrorist who committed this attack; it’s Trump’s for deploying the Guard in the first place. I’m not kidding. Without fail, the Left’s refusal to condemn the Muslim remains ironically one of their warped Ten Commandments. Also, given that the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, was imported here in 2021, the year the Biden administration presided over the fall of Kabul and our shambolic exit from Afghanistan, you bet some old tweets have resurfaced. Like Jen Psaki assuring us that everyone was vetted, which was obviously a lie, but Bill Kristol’s tweet was peak stupidity, especially since he went after the late Charlie Kirk:

This didn’t age well https://t.co/740M7cAvB4 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 27, 2025

That aged like milk.

And, of course, the liberal media fired off similar salvos. Oh, and The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer stepped in it with this line and later got dragged even more for doubling down on it.

Raise your hand if you think @JaneMayerNYer, a staff writer for The New Yorker, is a disgusting human being. pic.twitter.com/yXBC7J1aNd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 27, 2025

National Guard deployed to DC on August 11th.



From August 11 through today, there have been 24 DC homicides



In the identical time period last year, there were 61.



The national guard have absolutely saved lives in DC. It's an insult to say they've done nothing. https://t.co/dkRQF6SJ1Z pic.twitter.com/2DKUBwPk8G — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) November 26, 2025

"Mansplaining" would imply that he thinks you don't understand this. I'm pretty sure his point is that you're being dishonest. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 26, 2025

Your policies get people killed, liberals. You’re wrong about everything, and you people become exceptionally violent when things don’t go your way.

