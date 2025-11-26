Oh, of Course, That's Who's Funding the Latest Dem Attacks on Trump

If it doesn’t resonate, it sucks. If it lands you being interviewed for the FBI for maybe peddling a seditious conspiracy, it sucks. If pollsters say it sucks, it was an attack line that was never meant to be successful. Several Democrats have been peddling these cockamamie attack lines regarding our military. They’ve been urging our service members not to follow so-called illegal orders from President Trump.

Advertisement

Have any been issued? No. It’s a shoddy political stunt, and it’s reportedly being bankrolled by none other than groups tied to George Soros:

Excellent find. I think we are getting very, very warm as to whose NGO's idea it was to have the Senators produce a video about refusing illegal orders.



National Lawyers Guild issued a document about refusing illegal orders on 11 November. And now they have partnered with Win… https://t.co/yu66Amnzjd pic.twitter.com/Yvm3fpkoV7 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 26, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: It's been revealed that a nonprofit linked to George Soros is fomenting sedition within the military around the same time a "script" went out to Democrat members of Congress urging rebellion within the ranks against President Trump.



There are also links to ANTIFA.… pic.twitter.com/1S4roMD4Vk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 26, 2025

Bravo, @DataRepublican! 👏 This excellent thread exposes the well-funded legal division of RIOT, Inc. we discussed with @POTUS last month. The National Lawyers Guild is the legal muscle for Antifa thugs backed by dark money from the Rockefeller, Arabella, Tides, and Soros funding… https://t.co/uY7xQQKi8X — Seamus Bruner (@seamusbruner) November 26, 2025

How are we not surprised that’s the case? Also, the script is trash. You can read it in some of the body language of these Democrats when they were hosts on CNN and CBS News, who were asked what illegal orders had been issued, and they couldn’t answer them.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!