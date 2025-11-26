What the Hell Did These Reporters Just Say About the National Guard Shooting?
Tipsheet

Oh, of Course, That's Who's Funding the Latest Dem Attacks on Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 26, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

If it doesn’t resonate, it sucks. If it lands you being interviewed for the FBI for maybe peddling a seditious conspiracy, it sucks. If pollsters say it sucks, it was an attack line that was never meant to be successful. Several Democrats have been peddling these cockamamie attack lines regarding our military. They’ve been urging our service members not to follow so-called illegal orders from President Trump.

Have any been issued? No. It’s a shoddy political stunt, and it’s reportedly being bankrolled by none other than groups tied to George Soros: 

How are we not surprised that’s the case? Also, the script is trash. You can read it in some of the body language of these Democrats when they were hosts on CNN and CBS News, who were asked what illegal orders had been issued, and they couldn’t answer them. 

