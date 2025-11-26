What the Hell Did These Reporters Just Say About the National Guard Shooting?
Oh, of Course, That's Who's Funding the Latest Dem Attacks on Trump
New York’s Assault on the NRA — and Free Speech — Gets a...
VIP
It Has Been a Week Filled With Fraud in the Press – We...
Here Are Some More of Aftyn Behn's Crazy Beliefs
Here's a List of What Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Allegedly Spent Stolen FEMA On
Warren Tried Criticizing Duffy's Call to Restore Travel Etiquette. Here's How the Secretar...
NY Uses Tax Dollars to Pay Former Criminals to Mentor Youth. Guess What...
America First at the National Parks: Foreign Tourists Face Increased New Fees Beginning...
VIP
Border Reality Check: Liberal’s Rant Misses the Most Basic Function of Government
Democrat Senator Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Dem Men Look Like Women...
Turkey Pardon Becomes a Pritzker Takedown: Trump Calls the Governor a 'Big, Fat...
Bomb Squad to Ballot: Why Alexandra del Moral Mealer Deserves to Represent Texas's...
Two National Guardsmen Shot Near White House, Trump Weighs in on Truth Social
Tipsheet

Mr. Governor, What You Just Said IS NOT Helpful Regarding Today's Shooting of Two National Guardsmen

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 26, 2025 3:56 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As Scott mentioned earlier this afternoon, there was a heinous attack on members of the National Guard who were deployed in Washington, DC, to enhance public safety. At least two were shot. The White House is on lockdown, and President Trump has been briefed. Sadly, it was initially reported that both members had passed away. They were part of West Virginia's National Guard. Gov. Patrick Morrissey announced the news: 

Advertisement

It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries. These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues. 

Our entire state grieves with their families, their loved ones, and the Guard community. West Virginia will never forget their service or their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act. 

Recommended

What the Hell Did These Reporters Just Say About the National Guard Shooting? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Yet, stunningly, the governor had to retract his statement:

We are now receiving conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members and will provide additional updates once we receive more complete information. Our prayers are with these brave service members, their families, and the entire Guard community.

Sir, what are you doing?

This is a breaking news story. We’ll keep you updated.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What the Hell Did These Reporters Just Say About the National Guard Shooting? Matt Vespa
Two National Guardsmen Shot Near White House, Trump Weighs in on Truth Social Scott McClallen
Oh, of Course, That's Who's Funding the Latest Dem Attacks on Trump Matt Vespa
Here's a List of What Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Allegedly Spent Stolen FEMA On Amy Curtis
Warren Tried Criticizing Duffy's Call to Restore Travel Etiquette. Here's How the Secretary Responded. Amy Curtis
Democrat Senator Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Dem Men Look Like Women and Dem Women Look Like Men Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What the Hell Did These Reporters Just Say About the National Guard Shooting? Matt Vespa
Advertisement