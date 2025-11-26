Mr. Governor, What You Just Said IS NOT Helpful Regarding Today's Shooting of Two National Guardsmen

As Scott mentioned earlier this afternoon, there was a heinous attack on members of the National Guard who were deployed in Washington, DC, to enhance public safety. At least two were shot. The White House is on lockdown, and President Trump has been briefed. Sadly, it was initially reported that both members had passed away. They were part of West Virginia's National Guard. Gov. Patrick Morrissey announced the news:

It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries. These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact… — Governor Patrick Morrisey (@wvgovernor) November 26, 2025

It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries. These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues. Our entire state grieves with their families, their loved ones, and the Guard community. West Virginia will never forget their service or their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act.

BREAKING: Secret Service tells me 2 National Guard members have just been shot near the White House. pic.twitter.com/uGLCAPcDXX — Mike Carter (@MikeCarterTV) November 26, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY after National Guard members were shot outside the White House.



Thank God.



CAPITAL PUNISHMENT, as SOON as it's proven this suspect committed this act of evil.



DC POLICE: "The scene is secured. One suspect is in custody." pic.twitter.com/oMh177oo1e — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 26, 2025

Yet, stunningly, the governor had to retract his statement:

We are now receiving conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members and will provide additional updates once we receive more complete information. Our prayers are with these brave service members, their families, and the entire Guard community.

We are now receiving conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members and will provide additional updates once we receive more complete information.



Our prayers are with these brave service members, their families, and the entire Guard community. — Governor Patrick Morrisey (@wvgovernor) November 26, 2025

Sir, what are you doing?

This is a breaking news story. We’ll keep you updated.

