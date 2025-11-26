VIP
Can We Just Stop With the Ukraine Stuff Now?
Former MSNBC Host Says This Is the New 'N-Word'. Also, Lady, You Have Got to Get a Life.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 26, 2025 6:30 AM
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

How am I not surprised that ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid said that this is a new epithet when it isn’t. It’s so predictable, it’s sad at this point. It is, however, peak entertainment, a front-row seat to the Left trying to censor words that aren’t offensive to ensure their narrative cannot be attacked. It doesn’t work that way, and Reid isn’t the word police. There’s the N-word, and then there’s not the N-word. You don’t get to declare “illegal” as the latest epithet against people who should be here, who also happen to be committing rapes, murders, dealing drugs, driving drunk, and creating absolute mayhem within communities of law-abiding folks. 

These people can do that in their home countries, and hailing from a crappy country isn’t and should never be grounds for asylum. 

Oh, she then rants about JD Vance and how MAGA is racist. Vance is married to an Indian woman with biracial kids, which the Left hates because it diffuses any nonsensical attacks of this sort. She later says this is also a reason why Vance can’t be the MAGA successor. 

First, Reid has next to no ties to the conservative movement, so what the hell does she know? We know liberals don’t know us. They can’t poll us, and it’s the liberal family members who cut us off, so it’s not like they have a lot of insight into differing views. They’d rather be nestled in their bubbles of anti-Trump hysterics and misinformation.  

It's how you get these laughable exercises of making up new epithets. We’re done with this, kids.  

Please find new material. This is getting too easy to slap down. Also, in the clip, she says Vance will leave Usha for Erika Kirk. It's not even worth commenting. These people are morons. Throw rocks at them. 

