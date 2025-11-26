Former MSNBC Host Says This Is the New 'N-Word'. Also, Lady, You Have Got to Get a Life.

How am I not surprised that ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid said that this is a new epithet when it isn’t. It’s so predictable, it’s sad at this point. It is, however, peak entertainment, a front-row seat to the Left trying to censor words that aren’t offensive to ensure their narrative cannot be attacked. It doesn’t work that way, and Reid isn’t the word police. There’s the N-word, and then there’s not the N-word. You don’t get to declare “illegal” as the latest epithet against people who should be here, who also happen to be committing rapes, murders, dealing drugs, driving drunk, and creating absolute mayhem within communities of law-abiding folks.

Advertisement

These people can do that in their home countries, and hailing from a crappy country isn’t and should never be grounds for asylum.

NEW: Joy Reid says "illegal" is the 'N' word for brown people, fantasizes about JD Vance leaving his wife, Usha, because she is "brown" for Erika Kirk.



"Vance has a problem in that the base of MAGA is fundamentally racist."



"They use the term illegals, which is just the N-word… pic.twitter.com/37SExiLXZ8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 25, 2025

Oh, she then rants about JD Vance and how MAGA is racist. Vance is married to an Indian woman with biracial kids, which the Left hates because it diffuses any nonsensical attacks of this sort. She later says this is also a reason why Vance can’t be the MAGA successor.

First, Reid has next to no ties to the conservative movement, so what the hell does she know? We know liberals don’t know us. They can’t poll us, and it’s the liberal family members who cut us off, so it’s not like they have a lot of insight into differing views. They’d rather be nestled in their bubbles of anti-Trump hysterics and misinformation.

It's how you get these laughable exercises of making up new epithets. We’re done with this, kids.

Please find new material. This is getting too easy to slap down. Also, in the clip, she says Vance will leave Usha for Erika Kirk. It's not even worth commenting. These people are morons. Throw rocks at them.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!