Senator, If You Can't Handle *This* Question on MSNBC, Then This Anti-Trump Attack Is a Sham

Matt Vespa
November 25, 2025
What a mess. And now Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) might be hauled in for a court martial over this stunt that falls apart when you ask a simple follow-up question: what illegal orders has President Trump issued? They can’t answer because none have been issued. 

They never will be issued. It’s a shoddy philosophical and propaganda exercise which cannot withstand simple scrutiny on CNN or CBS News. Now, Kelly admits no illegal orders have been issued, so what the hell is going on? He said this on MSNBC. If you wither on Rachel Maddow’s show, it’s time to find a new line of attack, guys: 

MADDOW: “When you and your colleagues made that video, were there specific, potentially illegal orders that you were thinking about that were the sort of precipitating cause for you guys to get together and do that?” 

KELLY: “Here’s the thing, Rachel. You don’t want to wait for your kid to get hit by a car before you tell them to look both ways.”

Over the past few days, Democrats have been pleading with our troops not to follow illegal orders, coming perilously close to sedition. 

