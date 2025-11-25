Senator, If You Can't Handle *This* Question on MSNBC, Then This Anti-Trump Attack Is a Sham

What a mess. And now Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) might be hauled in for a court martial over this stunt that falls apart when you ask a simple follow-up question: what illegal orders has President Trump issued? They can’t answer because none have been issued.

The Department of War has received serious allegations of misconduct against Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.). In accordance with the Uniform Code of Military Justice, 10 U.S.C. § 688, and other applicable regulations, a thorough review of these allegations… — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) November 24, 2025

They never will be issued. It’s a shoddy philosophical and propaganda exercise which cannot withstand simple scrutiny on CNN or CBS News. Now, Kelly admits no illegal orders have been issued, so what the hell is going on? He said this on MSNBC. If you wither on Rachel Maddow’s show, it’s time to find a new line of attack, guys:

Democrat Senator Mark Kelly accidentally admits on air to Rachel Maddow that there were no specific illegal orders from President Trump behind the viral video stunt warning the military to defy the White House.



MADDOW: “When you and your colleagues made that video, were there… pic.twitter.com/nzZrcPwQRc — Overton (@overton_news) November 25, 2025

MADDOW: “When you and your colleagues made that video, were there specific, potentially illegal orders that you were thinking about that were the sort of precipitating cause for you guys to get together and do that?” KELLY: “Here’s the thing, Rachel. You don’t want to wait for your kid to get hit by a car before you tell them to look both ways.”

Over the past few days, Democrats have been pleading with our troops not to follow illegal orders, coming perilously close to sedition.

They absolutely told troops to defy the President.



The argument was Trump is a domestic threat to the constitution, which troops are required to defy based on their oath.



Troops MUST fight threats to the constitution, both foreign and domestic.



These members of Congress told… https://t.co/3TOltKOVe0 pic.twitter.com/1JlhnM1pkd — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) November 25, 2025

