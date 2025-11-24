Ex-FBI Assistant Director: The Bureau Had Many Chances to Stop Trump's Would-Be Assassin

An ex-FBI assistant director is venting his frustrations over the assassination attempt on Donald J. Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July. Chris Swecker, a 24-year veteran of the bureau, said that the digital footprint that’s now being revealed about would-be assassin Thomas Crooks showed that this person would’ve been on the FBI’s radar long before he fired multiple shots at the president. Police killed Crooks during the incident. Swecker added that former FBI Director Chris Wray was desperate to pin this crime on a far-right individual (via NY Post):

The FBI had multiple “missed opportunities” to stop Thomas Crooks before he tried to assassinate President Trump, a former assistant director at the Bureau has told The Post.

Last week, The Post reported on multiple extremist social media posts believed to be tied to Crooks, including numerous threats of political violence and a dramatic shift against Trump, after previously expressing his admiration for the Republican.

If even “half” of Trump’s would-be assassin’s extremist digital footprint turns out to be true, he should have been on the FBI’s radar long before the 20-year-old opened fired on the then-presumptive GOP presidential nominee during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, said Chris Swecker, a retired FBI assistant director.

“It’s clear that he was popping off on the social media sites and saying things that should have garnered attention,” Swecker, who served in the FBI for 24 years, said.

“That constitutes a miss on the part of the FBI,” he added, saying that the Bureau’s handling of the investigation earned a “a C- grade.”

[…]

Swecker — who retired from the Bureau in 2006 — also claimed that the FBI under then-director Christopher Wray was desperate to pin Trump’s would-be assassin as a far-right lone gunman.

He said it seemed clear to him that when agents found evidence to the contrary, the Bureau “had its thumb on the scales” of the investigation.

This led to a lack of transparency in the investigation, which allowed conspiracy theories to spread and multiply, he said.

“A little bit of transparency goes a long way in these types of investigations,” said Swecker, who served as assistant director of the FBI for the Criminal Investigative Division from 2004 to 2006.

“There was a bias in the FBI towards right-wing extremists. And if there was a right-wing extremist ideology, that got surfaced real quick in any of these shootings. But if there was a left-wing extremist ideology driving it, it was glossed over,” Swecker said

He said that view was “shared by a lot of my colleagues” in the FBI.