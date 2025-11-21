Former CNN Host Issues a Stark Warning to Dems Over Their Insane Message to Service Members

What some Democrats did was insane. The fact that they think this is possible is odd. They’re trying to pick a fight, and it’s over the dumbest thing ever. They all posted little videos pleading with American service members to commit treason because Trump is president. Don’t follow unlawful orders, they said. Translation: don’t do whatever Trump does that’s constitutionally permissible. That’s insane. Former CNN host Chris Cuomo wasn’t having any of it, and pleaded that we take a step back, adding that the road we’re on is not a good one. Also, he reminded Democrats that they’re the check on this stuff, not the military:

Chris Cuomo is in rare form tonight. He began his show on NewsNation by calling out the Democrat members of Congress who told the military to stand down from orders. Cuomo said if the Democrats don't reset: "We are asking for BIG trouble." He began: "Right or wrong?" "This?…

This? Wrong!

All day long.

Ahhhh, he’s MAGA!

Shut up!

Uhhhh.

And if you watch show, I said last night when it came out, it was wrong to put the duty to check a president on the troops. It’s on you! You have a constitutional duty. What an ugly irony that it’s members of Congress asking this, it should be citizens who might be asking that.

You’re supposed to check, it’s why you raised your right hand. But what is it about now? They’re looking for a fight. Why? Because you want them to! Because you want a muscular response to Trump.

You want stop walking all over you. You want stop getting away with everything and him call in the game all the time and controlling everything, you want a muscular response.

That’s why you want Newsom on Twitter. You know, because acting all acting like fools, we’re all acting like fools.

Why? Because we know I guess we don’t know any better and more. But I know we’re playing with fire and I know worse is to come on this course. I don’t like it. I don’t want it. I would leave my family, I will enter unsafe conditions to cover it. But if we don’t reset and fast. We are asking for big trouble.