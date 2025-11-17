Of Course, a Biden-Appointed Judge Handed Down This Rare Ruling for James Comey's Legal Team

I’m not worried about a judge ordering the grand jury to release all its evidence. The former FBI chief was indicted for making false statements to Congress and obstruction of justice last September, stemming from a hearing on FBI leaks to the media. Comey says this is a politically motivated witch hunt, which is the seat of irony—FAFO bud.

All of your emails will be discovered, including these damning ones, like how he was aware of the leaks, and thought he’d be safe because Hillary Clinton was a lock to win the 2016 election. He was jonesing to be hired by her. The drama continues as Judge William Fitzpatrick ordered the Trump Justice Department to turn over its grand jury materials, citing supposed errors. Also, this motion is seldom granted, but it’s Trump-related, and this is a Biden-appointed judge (via The Hill):

A federal magistrate judge has ordered the Justice Department to turn over grand jury materials to former FBI Director James Comey as he fights criminal charges, pointing to possible government misconduct as reason to grant the unusual relief. Judge William Fitzpatrick referenced several apparent missteps by Lindsey Halligan, the interim U.S. attorney hand-picked by President Trump to pursue charges against his foe, that may have threatened the proceeding’s fairness. He said that Comey’s right to due process outweighs the typical secrecy afforded to grand jury proceedings, directing prosecutors to hand over the materials by the end of Monday. “The Court recognizes that the relief sought by the defense is rarely granted,” Fitzpatrick said. “However, the record points to a disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps, missteps that led an FBI agent and a prosecutor to potentially undermine the integrity of the grand jury proceeding.”

Sure, I concede that the interim US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Lindsey Halligan, probably made some errors; she has no experience with these cases. But I don’t care. Neither should you. It’s not about locking up Comey, which would be sweet. It’s about punishment, and right now, the process is doing that. That’s one thing the GOP must learn about lawfare. It’s not about securing the correct verdict now. The process is the punishment.

We all know Comey is a snake.