Smoking Gun? We Have Damning New Emails That Might Sink James Comey

Our friends at RedState and PJ have this over on their respective sites as well, but James Comey should sue for a plea deal. I find it hard to believe that the former FBI chief would blithely think that the government wouldn’t unearth these damning emails. They discovered that John Bolton transmitted classified materials to his wife's and daughter’s emails, which is a big no-no and speaks to intent.

.@Comey handwritten notes and emails shaping media narrative are fascinating but previously known @FBI @FBIDirectorKash



In the new DOJ court filing, the FBI electronic communication or EC is a major headline.



Taken together, these records reinforce a fact pattern of alleged… https://t.co/Z7EIjRVDFR pic.twitter.com/E2NP5pHlws — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) November 4, 2025

He knew the rules; that’s why he kept his secretaries in the dark. The latest trove of emails reported by JustTheNews shows Comey knew about the media leaks regarding the Clinton email server and may have even given the green light for some of them. He was also hoping to work for a possible Clinton administration in 2016:

Big developments today in the case against James Comey from John Solomon. The lead prosecutor in the case, Lindsey Halligan, released hand written notes that were “found”by the FBI, which clearly show Comey was well aware that his assistant was leaking to the media. He wrote,… pic.twitter.com/HAP4hty1Z6 — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) November 3, 2025

Federal prosecutors revealed Monday they have unearthed a trove of personal emails showing then-FBI Director James Comey openly talked in the days before the 2016 election that he expected to be working soon for President-elect Hillary Clinton and was being kept apprised by a top FBI aide on efforts to anonymously provide information to the news media. "Well done my friend. Who knew this would. E [sic] so uh fun," Comey wrote in an early November 2016 email after then-FBI special government employee Dan Richman briefed the FBI director on Richman's efforts to provide information and guidance to The New York Times on an article involving Clinton's email scandal. The emails were referenced in a bombshell court filing by acting U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan and her deputy, Tyler Lemmons in which the government rejected Comey's argument that he was being maliciously prosecuted for misleading Congress about actions he took as FBI director. Halligan cited and attached to the filing numerous emails in which Comey was clearly aware that Richman was working to provide information anonymously to news outlets about the Clinton email case and that he expected those outreach efforts would end with Clinton defeating Donald Trump in the November 2016 election. "Some day they will figure it out. And as [Individual 1 and Individual 2] point out, my decision will be one a president-elect Clinton will be very grateful for (although that wasn’t why I did it)," Comey wrote Richman in one such email in late October 2016. Halligan's filing said the emails showed Comey was aware of and encouraging Richman's contacts with the media, contrary to his claims to Congress.

That’s sort of why you got indicted, James. You gave false testimony and obstructed a congressional proceeding regarding hearings about these leaks. Comey has alleged that the charges against him are malicious. They’re not, and he knew he would be discovered —albeit likely many, many years from now, post-Clinton —but that never happened, did it, Jimmy?

Lock this guy up.

Oh, what do we have here:

Newly Filed FBI Records @Comey Reveal Contents “Five Burn Bags”



Classified + Potentially Incriminating Records Date Back To 2016



Discovered April 2025 @FBIDirectorKash



•Five ‘Burn Bags”

•Records from “Mar-a-Lago search, January 06 capitol breach, the Crossfire Hurricane… pic.twitter.com/rzEZ8H5VS6 — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) November 4, 2025

