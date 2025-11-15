VIP
Chuck Schumer Is Toast
Why Dems Had to Delete This Tweet About Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 15, 2025 6:50 AM
The Democrats have no idea what they’re doing with Jeffrey Epstein. They lost the 2024 election. They’ve now been rolled in two spending fights. It’s all about fighting Trump, and they’re doing it with the utmost incompetence. With them licking their wounds over being beaten in the shutdown fight, the latest trove of documents laughably imploded within ten seconds. They claimed new emails showed Trump and Epstein spent hours with an alleged victim. Well, that victim was Virginia Giuffre, who passed away last year, and her testimony refuted the entire document dump. Also, why were Democrats trying to make it look like a dead woman committed perjury? 

Now, the official party account has had to delete a tweet claiming that Trump and Epstein had Thanksgiving together when the former was president in 2017. Not true. Again, we would’ve known. This is why none of the files should be released. Not all of them are real or accurate, but you do you, Democrats. We’ll be here laughing at you:

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Trump should sue:

