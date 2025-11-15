Why Dems Had to Delete This Tweet About Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

The Democrats have no idea what they’re doing with Jeffrey Epstein. They lost the 2024 election. They’ve now been rolled in two spending fights. It’s all about fighting Trump, and they’re doing it with the utmost incompetence. With them licking their wounds over being beaten in the shutdown fight, the latest trove of documents laughably imploded within ten seconds. They claimed new emails showed Trump and Epstein spent hours with an alleged victim. Well, that victim was Virginia Giuffre, who passed away last year, and her testimony refuted the entire document dump. Also, why were Democrats trying to make it look like a dead woman committed perjury?

this latest Epstein hoax reveals how absolutely unsalvageable the media is. they can't change. the most cursory analysis of this latest dump easily debunked this mess. they truly may be the most discredited industry in history. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 13, 2025

Now, the official party account has had to delete a tweet claiming that Trump and Epstein had Thanksgiving together when the former was president in 2017. Not true. Again, we would’ve known. This is why none of the files should be released. Not all of them are real or accurate, but you do you, Democrats. We’ll be here laughing at you:

🚨 BREAKING: The official X account of the Democrat Party has DELETED their post claiming President Trump spent Thanksgiving with Jeffrey Epstein in 2017



He was literally the President, dumbasses. You don’t think someone would’ve noticed?!



Trump should BANKRUPT the DNC for this… pic.twitter.com/dXiyOg4MYy — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 13, 2025

Not usually a take credit guy but I made them delete their lying post. https://t.co/7eOxX44ZRm — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) November 13, 2025

Trump should sue:

He should consider adding Psaki to the lawsuit list as well https://t.co/PU9XQN7NIm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 13, 2025

🤣 CNN reads disclaimers from lawyers every time they attempt to link Trump to Epstein pic.twitter.com/Pdg8VqnB9Y — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 13, 2025

