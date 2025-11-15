This Hunter Biden Interview Was Totally Out of Control

Hunter Biden needs to go away. He won’t, but give it a rest, man. You and your family are done in professional politics. You are sure as hell aren’t going to be elected to anything. Your dad drools in his soup. And your laptop is what opened Pandora’s box into your family’s alleged government access shenanigans. It was the roadmap. Then, daddy started to fall apart—and his own party booted him off the ticket because he was going to get slaughtered by Donald Trump in 2024.

Hunter went off on Miranda Devine, one of the reporters at The New York Post, who reported on the Biden crime family. The other, at the time, was Emma-Jo Morris. He also whined about The Daily Mail, said they were “whores,” which is ironic given that he goes through escorts like senior citizens at an Old Country Buffet. We know about the Chateau Marmont, Hunter, and what you did with those M&Ms.

Area man slanders woman who had the nerve to notice how awful and corrupt he is. https://t.co/KIDxfh6f4y — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 14, 2025

Hunter Biden is a depraved and disgusting, vile pervert and a traitor to the United States. Never forget it. https://t.co/Y4Tohm8gzv — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) November 14, 2025

What’s kind of sad is that he’s pretty obviously talking about himself, just swapping in someone else’s name. — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) November 14, 2025

Oh, finally, he went on a gross tangent about how Charlie Kirk’s assassination only served the MAGA movement—whatever that means.

“I don't know why Charlie Kirk was shot, but I do know this: It's only served one group of people, Charlie Kirk's death — MAGA. They have taken this, they have wrapped themselves in it, they have righteous indignation,” he said.

🚨NEW: Hunter Biden claims Charlie Kirk Assassination "ONLY SERVED" MAGA🚨



"I don't know why Charlie Kirk was shot, but I do know this: It's only served one group of people, Charlie Kirk's death — MAGA. They have taken this, they have wrapped themselves in it, they have… pic.twitter.com/iepsBgfDBK — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 14, 2025

As Jason Cohen noted, if it only served MAGA, why did the Left go bananas when he was assassinated?

Oh, and this part about Trump attacking his dad is funny. Trump would’ve obliterated Biden in 2024. As for 2020, well, Biden got lucky that a pandemic shielded specific voter verification processes.

Hunter Biden Says His Dad ‘Kicked Trump’s Ass’



“This motherf*cker, the way that he talks about my dad. F*ck him! … My dad kicked his ass like a rented mule and beat him by seven and a half million votes … That's why he hates my dad, because he beat him.” pic.twitter.com/g7HC3nH5Ex — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 14, 2025

