Meet the Press Host Plays Video That Blows Up Hakeem Jeffries' Stance in Shutdown Fight

When the mainstream press can’t protect your flanks because you’re this aloof, you’re not cut out to be the leader for House Democrats. That’s Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), aka Temu Obama, who once again got his spot blown up by Meet the Press’ Kristen Welker, who brought up the New York Democrat’s stance on Obamacare subsidies, a one-year extension, which he rejected. Still, it’s now being pitched by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

NBC’s Kristen Welker calls out Hakeem Jeffries by playing a clip of him rejecting a one-year extension proposal by Republicans a month ago — the same exact extension Chuck Schumer is now offering to Republicans. pic.twitter.com/atUkyVPCvY — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 9, 2025

He did better with his emergency dive here, but it’s becoming the same story as the first spending fight in March: the House and the Senate are not on the same page. At least at the outset, they were, but Sunday night saw eight Democratic Senators jump on a deal to reopen the government. These eight allowed the bill to clear a key procedural hurdle, 60-40, on a bill that would fund government through January 30, SNAP through September 2026, and allow a vote on the Obamacare subsidies. Essentially, it’s what the GOP initially offered last month.

Hakeem Jeffries on House Democrats’ shutdown deal position:



“We will not support spending legislation advanced by Senate Republicans that fails to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits.” pic.twitter.com/BE7IphcRUx — Liz Elkind (@liz_elkind) November 9, 2025

Jeffries and House Democrats are apoplectic over this deal, which could pass the House if Speaker Johnson can keep his caucus in line. Thus far, he’s done a good job at it. The White House is on board with this deal. But man, is Jeffries the king in the land of lack of self-awareness.