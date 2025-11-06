Tuesday Night Sucked. Now, Get Over It.
Is This Why Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Going Crazy?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 06, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has become a problem. She’s shooting inside the ship, blaming GOP leadership for the Democrat-induced Schumer shutdown, and opted to go on The View. She’s doing everything she can to break from the MAGA wing of the GOP, or is she? What the hell is happening? Well, Tara Palmeri had an interesting post on her Substack, where she alleges that President Trump’s political team nuked Greene’s plans to run for Senate in Georgia. Yet, the first reported slight was when Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) was asked to deliver the GOP response to Biden’s State of the Union address (via The Red Letter): 

When Greene flirted with a statewide run in Georgia, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s political team quietly told her she wouldn’t beat Senator Jon Ossoff. That hit hard. Some people point to that moment in May as the catalyst for what we see now. It’s not just rejection of Speaker Mike Johnson. It’s a series of perceived slights from the broader MAGA machine, and she’s not hiding her bitterness even while insisting, “I support President Trump.” 

Her recent Washington Post interview makes her grievance plain. “Whereas President Trump has a very strong, dominant style — he’s not weak at all — a lot of the men here in the House are weak,” Greene told the Post. “There’s a lot of weak Republican men and they’re more afraid of strong Republican women. So they always try to marginalize the strong Republican women that actually want to do something and actually want to achieve.” 

Let’s be clear: this is not a conversion to progressive populism. Greene remains, at heart, a MAGA stalwart. The shift is tactical and emotional. She’s mad at the men running the show for marginalizing hardline women and for elevating men and fresh faces while sidelining the tried-and-true. That contradiction is the story: she’ll praise the president broadly while ripping him and leadership on policy or personnel she finds objectionable. 

[…]

Her district outside Atlanta isn’t the picture-perfect suburbs; it’s modest, hard-scrabble exurbia. It’s a blue-collar MAGA country that rewards authenticity and grievance. As a classical populist, she taps into anger about corruption, stagnant wages, and political betrayal. That posture makes her hard to discipline: she can say “I support the president” and still contradict him when the mood strikes. 

Is she building a post-Trump future? Maybe. The source told me she has “no strategy” for a statewide run; with Greene, it often looks less like a long game than a series of catalytic headline stunts.

Scott Jennings Issued a Warning to Dems on Mamdani and Others Matt Vespa
Georgia statewide is dead, but she might be setting her sights higher. We have rumors that she’s mulling a 2028 run for president. 

