Soy Boy Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's Media Blitzkrieg Over the ICE Shooting Was Totally Absurd

Does Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey want a riot? Because he’s jacked up about a justified police shooting. A woman, Renee Nicole Good, 37, tried to run over ICE agents in the city. She got shot in the face as a result and died. That’s what happens when you try to kill cops, children—you die. But Frey was one of the first Democrats to smear these agents are murderers. His press conference was a cross between a Netroots Nation keynote address and something from Jeremiah Wright’s church. He told ICE to get the f**k out of his city—he doesn’t get how this works. ICE can and will remain in the city to deport illegal aliens. The entire country is their backyard, soy boy.

Last night, he went on all the usual outlets to spew his nonsense, from claiming that Democrats are anti-crime to once again saying that this wasn’t a self-defense shooting on behalf of law enforcement. It was an exercise in insanity, seeing what you want to see—Good’s car clearly strikes the agent—and why this deep blue city is such a lawless hellhole. Given how Frey wept in front of George Floyd’s gold casket six years ago, I’m shocked he was able to do these interviews. Curtis Houck at Newsbusters clipped this drivel. In Minneapolis, its mayor thinks enforcing immigation law is a threat to our republic:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) argues ICE officers don’t have any training in crowd control..



“I don't think the ICE agents know what the ICE agents are doing. Our police officers are deeply trained. Look, over the last five years, our police department has dramatically… pic.twitter.com/jDRzTPxks6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 8, 2026

“I don't think the ICE agents know what the ICE agents are doing. Our police officers are deeply trained. Look, over the last five years, our police department has dramatically improved. We are the change that we all want to see. We are making those changes literally as we speak. And by the way, crime is down in virtually every category, in virtually every neighborhood. Crime is down. Now, juxtapose that against what we're seeing from some of these federal agents. They are not trained in. They are not abiding by constitutional law. They certainly are not deescalating tense situations, because I don't know if what we saw by these federal agents in this most recent instance is de-escalation. I guess I don't even understand the definition of the word.”

Well, maybe if there were local police support when they’re assaulted by these deranged left-wing clowns, these incidents could be avoided.

WATCH: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) on CNN, saying fate “of our republic” is at stake because of the “terrorizing,” “unconstitutional” “bullshit” from ICE that “was going to happen” like it did today...



“I got two eyes. I saw the same videos that you saw. And the notion that… pic.twitter.com/stFC2NwinB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 8, 2026

“I got two eyes. I saw the same videos that you saw. And the notion that this is domestic terrorism on the form of the victim — yeah, is positively ridiculous. I mean, the way that ICE is behaving is reckless. Not just in this incident, but numerous others. And here's the thing. The chief and I have been saying, not just privately, but very publicly for well over a month, that something like this was going to happen, either a civilian, a police officer, or even an ICE agent getting injured badly or killed. And so, look, I saw exactly what happened. I mean, what you saw was the victim taking at least, like a three-point turn. This was clearly not with any sort of intention to run somebody over, but to get out of there. And you don't need a legal degree to know that that does not authorize the use of deadly force.” “Again, the narrative that ICE is spinning immediately after this was that this was purely self-defense and that the act by the victim was some sort of domestic terrorism. That, and I'll say it again, is bullshit. That is bullshit. The way they've been conducting themselves is also bullshit and we all need to be very clear eyed about what's happening, because, by the way, this is not just about Minneapolis. This is about the endurance of our republic. The things that are taking place are not just illegal, they are unconstitutional. They are coming in here. They are claiming it's about safety and it ain't. They are claiming it's about enforcing the law. And it's not. What they are doing is terrorizing communities. They are ripping families apart and they are creating danger, as we saw where they claim to be creating safety. That's not okay in Minneapolis. That's not okay in any city in the entire country. If you care about the endurance of our republic and you care about the president of the United States and an administration abiding by the constitution, whether you are a Democrat or you're a Republican, now is the time to stand up. This ain't okay.”

Frey must protect his Somali political base. He knows the deportation of illegals weakens his political strength in the city. He’s also a left-winger who is always going to take the wrong position on public policy. Everything said during this CNN interview was NPR on steroids, riddled with hyperbole, lacking facts, and with zero grip on reality.

There’s going to be a lot of retractions and liberal eating crow soon. You can see it coming, like the Titanic and the iceberg.

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey: “We as Democrats are anti-crime."



He actually said this. pic.twitter.com/Y3beUYT5tq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 8, 2026

