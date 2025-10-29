How One Secret Service Agent Vented Following the Cocainegate Fiasco at the Biden White House

Who remembers cocainegate? It was when the illicit narcotic was found not far from the Situation Room in the West Wing. It’s the most secure office and residence in the world. There are cameras everywhere, and whoever brought cocaine into the Biden White House is the luckiest person alive, because they got away with it. The Secret Service was powerless in their investigative efforts to discover the culprit, who many joked was Hunter Biden. Frankly, would you be shocked if, in due time, we learned that it was Hunter’s cocaine? And we later learned that unqualified former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who was Jill Biden’s gal pal, wanted the evidence relating to this case destroyed.

We know that DNA evidence was collected and that there was a hit for a potential person of interest. That’s when this thing got smothered with a pillow. So, was there a cover-up? Who am I kidding here? One Secret Service officer was so outraged by this fiasco that he minted unauthorized coins and distributed them regarding cocainegate. It got him suspended in 2023. Susan Crabtree has more:

🚨🚨EXCLUSIVE AND #BREAKING -- NEW INFO ON WHITE HOUSE COCAINE-GATE:



"SEE NO EVIL, HEAR NO EVIL, SPEAK NO EVIL"



THESE ARE COMMEMORATIVE COINS A SECRET SERVICE OFFICER MADE IN REBELLION TO LEADERSHIP'S COCAINE "COVER-UP."



The @SecretService Uniformed Division officers who… https://t.co/0S6MkpsN7k pic.twitter.com/yVtZmJJWxc — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) October 28, 2025

The Secret Service Uniformed Division officers who guard the White House were so pissed off that they were forced to be part of a cocaine cover-up in 2023, as several Secret Service sources referred to it, that one officer made a "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil" commemorative challenge coin about the ordeal to lighten the mood and improve morale within the ranks, according to the photos below and several Secret Service sources. The officer was punished (placed on administrative leave for an unknown amount of time) for making and distributing the unauthorized coin. The coin's distribution took place within weeks of the USSS closing the case in 11 days. Many rank-and-file Secret Service agents and UD officers are still angry that they were forced to close the investigation in such a short time + destroy the evidence, as I previously reported. "It made us look inept," one source told me.

💥The White House cocaine mystery isn’t over.@susancrabtree reveals how evidence was destroyed — and the partial DNA hit they don't want you to see.



🎧 Watch/listen the full episode of On Background with Susan Crabtree. 👇 https://t.co/NFHnLrRlps pic.twitter.com/etQi5APLGt — Government Accountability Institute (@Govt_Acct_Inst) October 24, 2025

Cocaine at the White House, rabid transgenders flashing their whatevers on the South Lawn, and Joe Biden fighting mental decline and prostate cancer, cloaked in total secrecy from the public. Well, we know about the mental health issues, but the cancer a,nd when top staffers knew he wasn’t fit to be president anymore—that remains a whole other can of worms.