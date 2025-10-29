And We Have ANOTHER Dem Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Schumer Shutdown

I guess they’re running out of things to say because this isn’t the first Democrat to say this, to the point where they’re being stacked like pancakes. Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) said it, followed by Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), and now Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI): Democrats making the American people suffer during this government shutdown is the only leverage they have:

Advertisement

RI’s ⁦@SenWhitehouse⁩ defends Dems shutting down the govt to try extracting concessions from Republicans: “It’s the only lever we have” (reporting from ⁦@NicholasBallasy⁩) pic.twitter.com/826hIMhCZr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 28, 2025

Chris Coons believes that denying Americans their SNAP benefits may be “unpleasant,” but it’s worth doing because it gives Democrats political “leverage.”



Absolutely deranged. pic.twitter.com/QgwNw8YpBJ — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) October 28, 2025

🚨The Democrats are now admitting that they are intentionally causing American families to "suffer" with their reckless government shutdown.



What is wrong with them? https://t.co/MhFEsBweoJ — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 22, 2025

Meanwhile, congressional Republicans might be getting weak-kneed as the Schumer shutdown progresses. It’s pathetic. Trying to get $1.5 trillion additional monies for illegal alien health care and NPR funding is unpopular. The polling shows that we have the cards here. We have a continuing resolution that these Democrat clowns supported in March. It keeps the government funded at Biden-era levels; no GOP poison pills—nothing. And you want to talk about caving (via Axios):

Speaker Mike Johnson is now up to more than a half-dozen known members pushing for the House to return from their month-plus hiatus. On a private GOP call this afternoon, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) questioned how the House could make up for the lost days, a source on the call told us. Why it matters: Johnson's not wrong when he brags about his conference's unity on the shutdown. But the cracks are growing. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Kevin Kiley (R-Calif.) also raised concerns on the call about being on recess. They both have expressed opposition before. The House last voted on Sept. 19, when it passed a short-term spending stopgap. Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas) and Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) have also called for the House to return, though not on today's GOP call.

Hold the damn line, guys.

SHOCKING: CNN’s statistician Harry Enten reveals Republicans popularity has surged 3 points since the government shutdown. “It's actually up 5 points since pre-shutdown. So what we’re seeing here is the Republican brand in Congress has actually improved somewhat.”



House… pic.twitter.com/4buo5USYCv — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 28, 2025

Republicans have received an INCREASE in support from the American people during the DEMOCRAT SHUTDOWN.



President Trump and Republicans are on the right side of history. pic.twitter.com/LdqctV7Lil — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 28, 2025

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.



Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.