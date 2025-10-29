The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Tipsheet

And We Have ANOTHER Dem Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Schumer Shutdown

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 29, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

I guess they’re running out of things to say because this isn’t the first Democrat to say this, to the point where they’re being stacked like pancakes. Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) said it, followed by Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), and now Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI): Democrats making the American people suffer during this government shutdown is the only leverage they have:

Meanwhile, congressional Republicans might be getting weak-kneed as the Schumer shutdown progresses. It’s pathetic. Trying to get $1.5 trillion additional monies for illegal alien health care and NPR funding is unpopular. The polling shows that we have the cards here. We have a continuing resolution that these Democrat clowns supported in March. It keeps the government funded at Biden-era levels; no GOP poison pills—nothing. And you want to talk about caving (via Axios):

Speaker Mike Johnson is now up to more than a half-dozen known members pushing for the House to return from their month-plus hiatus. 

On a private GOP call this afternoon, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) questioned how the House could make up for the lost days, a source on the call told us.

Why it matters: Johnson's not wrong when he brags about his conference's unity on the shutdown. But the cracks are growing. 

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Kevin Kiley (R-Calif.) also raised concerns on the call about being on recess. They both have expressed opposition before. 

The House last voted on Sept. 19, when it passed a short-term spending stopgap.

Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas) and Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) have also called for the House to return, though not on today's GOP call.

Hold the damn line, guys. 

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

