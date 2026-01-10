Israeli Military Intelligence Gave a Shocking Update on the Iran Protests

What is happening in Iran? Days of popular unrest, mainly over economic woes, have reached a fever pitch. The capital of Tehran has reportedly been lost to the protesters. Mayhem and chaos are spreading. More cities are breaking free of the grip of Ayatollah Khamenei. Police stations are being attacked, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps offices are being burned, and police commanders are reportedly being picked off as well.

Advertisement

The United States supports the brave people of Iran — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 10, 2026

An elderly Iranian woman screams after being hit in the face with a projectile fired by the regime’s security forces:



“I’m not afraid! I’m not afraid! I’ve been dead for 47 years!” pic.twitter.com/hTZktvwkjS — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 9, 2026

New message from Reza Pahlavi, including:

--"I invite workers and employees in key sectors of the economy, especially transportation, oil, gas, and energy, to begin the nationwide strike."

--"Also, I ask all of you today and tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday (January 10 and 11), this… https://t.co/nIZqETW9js pic.twitter.com/O4dwF008Mu — Steve Lookner (@lookner) January 10, 2026

BREAKING:



Iranian Regime security forces have lost nearly all control of Iran’s:



- Capital city, ran

- 2nd-largest city, Mashhad

- 5th-largest city, Shiraz — Polymarket (@Polymarket) January 10, 2026

BREAKING:



Tehran is on fire



Video shows several residential buildings burning in the Narmak district in northeast Tehran, with sounds of gunfire and people screaming in the background. pic.twitter.com/nhv9DecfHs — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 9, 2026

BREAKING:



A Tehran doctor told TIME that at least 217 protesters have been recorded dead across six hospitals in the city, most killed by live ammunition, as Islamic security forces opened fire on anti-regime protesters. pic.twitter.com/F9luXtE8gu — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 10, 2026

BREAKING: Regarding the situation in Iran, Trump declares "we will be hitting them very hard." — Polymarket (@Polymarket) January 9, 2026

The entire local government municipality building in the Northern Iranian city of Karaj is currently engulfed in flames, as anti-government protests appear to be on the verge of overflowing in Iran. pic.twitter.com/6tuFMFWj8e — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 9, 2026

Civilians have reportedly been killed during these protests, something that President Trump issued a strong warning about during his interview with Hugh Hewitt. There will be hell to pay if something happens to these demonstrators. Also, earlier this week, Israeli intelligence felt that these protests wouldn’t move the needle regarding fostering the collapse of the Islamic Republic. That assessment has now changed:

Report: Israel’s military intelligence now believes the Tehran government could fall, a change in its assessment as Iranian protests spread. (@NDvori ⁦@N12News⁩) pic.twitter.com/8VpaVbTPF0 — Dan Williams (@DanWilliams) January 9, 2026

Advertisement

Women are now lighting cigarettes during images of the ayatollah—that has to be the image that should the Khamenei regime fall.

You will never be as cool as this Iranian girl , but if you start smoking cigs you’ll be closer to being as cool as she is pic.twitter.com/jDR3Cxs4A1 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 9, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!