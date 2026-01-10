Hilton Hotel Worker in Texas Who Warned About ICE Presence on Social Media...
Tipsheet

Israeli Military Intelligence Gave a Shocking Update on the Iran Protests

Matt Vespa
January 10, 2026
Iranian state TV via AP

What is happening in Iran? Days of popular unrest, mainly over economic woes, have reached a fever pitch. The capital of Tehran has reportedly been lost to the protesters. Mayhem and chaos are spreading. More cities are breaking free of the grip of Ayatollah Khamenei. Police stations are being attacked, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps offices are being burned, and police commanders are reportedly being picked off as well. 

Civilians have reportedly been killed during these protests, something that President Trump issued a strong warning about during his interview with Hugh Hewitt. There will be hell to pay if something happens to these demonstrators. Also, earlier this week, Israeli intelligence felt that these protests wouldn’t move the needle regarding fostering the collapse of the Islamic Republic. That assessment has now changed:

Women are now lighting cigarettes during images of the ayatollah—that has to be the image that should the Khamenei regime fall. 

