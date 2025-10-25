How Graham Platner's Campaign Is Trying to Do Damage Control After Nazi Tattoo...
Even CNN Is Calling Out Dems Over This Lie About Trump's White House...
Is This the Most Insane Reaction to President Trump's East Wing Project
Bernie Sanders Just Broke With His Party Over This Trump Policy
Oh, Look Who Donated to Trump's White House Renovation Project
What Could Go Wrong? Scientists May Have Found a Real-Life Jurassic Park Starter...
VIP
The Press Trips Over Themselves to Defend a Prosecutor, and Trump's Ballroom Project...
Democrats Scraping the Bottom of the Barrel for Candidates
The Empire Strikes Back: Trump vs Venezuela, Columbia, Antifa, and Illegals
What Charlie Kirk Understood About America’s Lost Youth
Abigail Spanberger, As Governor, You’re Supposed to Make Decisions
While Washington Imports Price Controls, China Imports Our Future
Kentucky Waste Industry Mogul Promises to 'Take Out the Trash' in Washington DC
VIP
Pakistani National Sentenced to 40 Years for Smuggling Cruise Missiles, Warhead
Tipsheet

LOL: The White House Did Not Include *This* on Their Website. It's Classic Trump.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 25, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/John Locher

It’s fantastic. It’s what you’d expect from President Trump’s team. The man has a wall of fame at the White House featuring an autopen photo of Joe Biden. So, are you shocked that the White House website includes the acts of debauchery and insanity from the Clinton, Obama, and Biden administrations?  You shouldn't

Advertisement

Bill and Monica, along with cocaine-gate, are featured, with Hunter Biden being the picture for the latter on the timeline of events at the official residence:

1998 

Bill Clinton Scandal 

President Bill Clinton's affair with intern Monica Lewinsky was exposed, leading to White House perjury investigations. The Oval Office trysts fueled impeachment for obstruction. 

2012 

Muslim Brotherhood Visit

Obama hosts members of the Muslim Brotherhood, a group that promotes Islamist extremism and has ties to Hamas. The Muslim Brotherhood is a designated terrorist organization by nearly a dozen nations.

2023 

Cocaine Discovered

During Biden’s administration, a U.S. Secret Service agent discovered a small, zippered plastic bag containing cocaine in the West Wing entrance lobby. Speculation has pointed to Hunter Biden, an admitted drug user. Additional evidence includes a laptop, seized in 2019, which contains photos of frequent drug use alongside emails about foreign business dealings (Ukraine, China) involving his father, Joe, while he was Vice President. 

2023-24 

Trans Day of Visibility

The Biden/Harris administration hosts transexuals at the White House in 2023, and goes on to establish the "The Transgender Day of Visibility" on the same day as Easter Sunday in 2024. 

Recommended

Even CNN Is Calling Out Dems Over This Lie About Trump's White House Project Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Absolutely hilarious. 

Also, those who are whining about Trump's East Wing project desecrating the White House need to shut it.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

 Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Even CNN Is Calling Out Dems Over This Lie About Trump's White House Project Matt Vespa
Oh, Look Who Donated to Trump's White House Renovation Project Matt Vespa
Fat Loser Generals Can Get Bent Kurt Schlichter
Is This the Most Insane Reaction to President Trump's East Wing Project Matt Vespa
Bernie Sanders Just Broke With His Party Over This Trump Policy Matt Vespa
How Graham Platner's Campaign Is Trying to Do Damage Control After Nazi Tattoo Fiasco Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Even CNN Is Calling Out Dems Over This Lie About Trump's White House Project Matt Vespa
Advertisement