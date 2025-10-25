LOL: The White House Did Not Include *This* on Their Website. It's Classic Trump.

It’s fantastic. It’s what you’d expect from President Trump’s team. The man has a wall of fame at the White House featuring an autopen photo of Joe Biden. So, are you shocked that the White House website includes the acts of debauchery and insanity from the Clinton, Obama, and Biden administrations? You shouldn't

Bill and Monica, along with cocaine-gate, are featured, with Hunter Biden being the picture for the latter on the timeline of events at the official residence:

The White House has revamped its website to defend the destruction of the East Wing. And they've done it exactly the way you'd expect https://t.co/A7Bq2G0U3c pic.twitter.com/KVuTHXqlpg — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 23, 2025

1998 Bill Clinton Scandal President Bill Clinton's affair with intern Monica Lewinsky was exposed, leading to White House perjury investigations. The Oval Office trysts fueled impeachment for obstruction. 2012 Muslim Brotherhood Visit Obama hosts members of the Muslim Brotherhood, a group that promotes Islamist extremism and has ties to Hamas. The Muslim Brotherhood is a designated terrorist organization by nearly a dozen nations. 2023 Cocaine Discovered During Biden’s administration, a U.S. Secret Service agent discovered a small, zippered plastic bag containing cocaine in the West Wing entrance lobby. Speculation has pointed to Hunter Biden, an admitted drug user. Additional evidence includes a laptop, seized in 2019, which contains photos of frequent drug use alongside emails about foreign business dealings (Ukraine, China) involving his father, Joe, while he was Vice President. 2023-24 Trans Day of Visibility The Biden/Harris administration hosts transexuals at the White House in 2023, and goes on to establish the "The Transgender Day of Visibility" on the same day as Easter Sunday in 2024.

Absolutely hilarious.

Also, those who are whining about Trump's East Wing project desecrating the White House need to shut it.

