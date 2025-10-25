Even CNN Is Calling Out Dems Over This Lie About Trump's White House Project

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and a host of Democrats fell for this lie. No, the East Wing project at the White House isn’t the president’s main priority. Trump departed for his Asia tour last night. Schumer commented on a clip of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s answer about this renovation, but it was taken out of context. Schumer took the bait and got taken behind the barn for it. Now, even CNN is calling them out:

A reporter asked press secretary Karoline Leavitt at a Thursday briefing: “In addition to the ballroom and the Rose Garden patio, is the president looking at any other renovations or significant kind of projects here at the White House?” Leavitt responded: “Not to my knowledge, no. But he’s a builder at heart, clearly. And so his heart and his mind is always churning about how to improve things here on the White House grounds. But at this moment in time, of course, the ballroom is really the president’s main priority.” So Leavitt was clearly referring to the planned new ballroom as Trump’s main priority for White House renovations. But on social media, various Democratic members of Congress have cut out the first part of the exchange to make it sound like she was saying the ballroom was Trump’s overall main priority.

One, Democrats will lose this shutdown fight. Two, this didn’t distract from the Democrats’ abject failure to win the messaging war during this scuffle. Three, these knucklehead posts are why Trump owns you. Not even CNN could defend this one—a clear sign that this was a trip-up.

