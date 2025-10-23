Chuck Schumer Is About to Be Taken Behind the Barn Over This Tweet

Oh, you fool, Chuck. Or the staffer who handles your social media should do a better job, because you’re about to eat a plate full of crap over this, and it’s much deserved. The Senate Democratic Leader is part of a growing chorus of lefty clowns who are foaming at the mouth over the White House East Wing project, where Trump, through personal funds and private donors, is doing a renovation project to establish a proper ballroom that could host up to 650 people.

Advertisement

Some lefty Twitter account posted a clip of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying, “At this moment in time, the ballroom is really the president's main priority.”

Honestly, you can’t make this shit up. https://t.co/GYjl09qeGT — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 23, 2025

Schumer quoted it, saying, “Honestly, you can’t make this s**t up.”

Actually, you can, Chucky, boy. You stepped on a rake, because it’s a wildly misleading post. Here’s what Leavitt really said:

You're a scumbag and a liar, Chuck — but everyone already knows that. She was answering a question specifically about construction projects on the White House grounds.



We'll lay it so even your demented mind can comprehend:



QUESTION: "In addition to the ballroom and the Rose… https://t.co/un75flkoch — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 23, 2025

QUESTION: "In addition to the ballroom and the Rose Garden patio, is the President looking at any other renovations or significant kind of projects here at the White House?" Leavitt: Not to my knowledge, no, but he's a builder at heart, clearly, and so his heart and his mind is always churning about how to improve things here on the White House grounds. But at this moment in time, of course, the ballroom is really the President's main priority.

What a D-bag, move. Nice try, guys. But the shutdown fight remains your own doing. This only ends with you and your sorry band of losers caving and voting for the continuing resolution that you supported in March.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.



Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.