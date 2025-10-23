Oh, So That's Who Signed Off on the FBI Spy Operation Into the...
Watch Trump Roast a Reporter Over This Silly Question About the East Room...
Trump Just Called Off Planned Immigration 'Surge' In This City – for Now
Trump Administration Is Preparing Unprecedented Action Against Drug Cartels
Some Democrats Are Sour on Mandela Barnes Running for Wisconsin Governor
Vance Bridges Faith and Diplomacy: Visits Church of the Holy Sepulchre Amid Peace...
Famous Berlin Drag Queen Under Investigation for Child Porn
NJ Democrat Councilman Calls ICE an 'Invasive Species,' Says Agency Should Be Eliminated
VIP
Another Day, Another Blow to Platner's Image
VIP
Anti-ICE Protestor Who Called for Violence a 'Human Rights Award' Winner
Candace Owens Hits a New Low, and Accuses Trump of Assassinating Charlie Kirk
Eric Adams Endorses Andrew Cuomo
NYC Gubernatorial Candidates Trade Blows Over Scandals in Heated Exchange
Jack Smith Justifies His Secret Subpoenas, Republicans Aren’t Buying It
Tipsheet

Chuck Schumer Is About to Be Taken Behind the Barn Over This Tweet

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 23, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Oh, you fool, Chuck. Or the staffer who handles your social media should do a better job, because you’re about to eat a plate full of crap over this, and it’s much deserved. The Senate Democratic Leader is part of a growing chorus of lefty clowns who are foaming at the mouth over the White House East Wing project, where Trump, through personal funds and private donors, is doing a renovation project to establish a proper ballroom that could host up to 650 people.  

Advertisement

Some lefty Twitter account posted a clip of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying, “At this moment in time, the ballroom is really the president's main priority.” 

Schumer quoted it, saying, “Honestly, you can’t make this s**t up.” 

Actually, you can, Chucky, boy. You stepped on a rake, because it’s a wildly misleading post. Here’s what Leavitt really said: 

QUESTION: "In addition to the ballroom and the Rose Garden patio, is the President looking at any other renovations or significant kind of projects here at the White House?" 

Leavitt: Not to my knowledge, no, but he's a builder at heart, clearly, and so his heart and his mind is always churning about how to improve things here on the White House grounds. But at this moment in time, of course, the ballroom is really the President's main priority. 

Recommended

Oh, So That's Who Signed Off on the FBI Spy Operation Into the Conservative Movement Matt Vespa
Advertisement

What a D-bag, move. Nice try, guys. But the shutdown fight remains your own doing. This only ends with you and your sorry band of losers caving and voting for the continuing resolution that you supported in March. 

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

 Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN KAROLINE LEAVITT WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So That's Who Signed Off on the FBI Spy Operation Into the Conservative Movement Matt Vespa
Candace Owens Hits a New Low, and Accuses Trump of Assassinating Charlie Kirk Dmitri Bolt
Is That a Threat? Hakeem Jeffries Issues 'Warning' to Anyone Behind Trump's White House Ballroom Amy Curtis
Watch Trump Roast a Reporter Over This Silly Question About the East Room Project Matt Vespa
Forget the Nonsense – Republicans Are Not Facing Electoral Death in 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Nancy Pelosi Just Made a Serious Threat Against ICE Agents Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oh, So That's Who Signed Off on the FBI Spy Operation Into the Conservative Movement Matt Vespa
Advertisement