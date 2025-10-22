Karine Jean-Pierre Decided to Pick a Fight With Karoline Leavitt. Terrible Mistake, Lady.

What was Karine Jean-Pierre thinking, saying this about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt? Leavitt made spot-on remarks about the Democratic Party base, which Ms. Grey Poupon found offensive. She labeled it “deplorable”—it’s as if these people never learn. But Karine Grey Poupon was on The View, so she felt safe to drop this insufferably self-righteous lecture about how the Trump White House doesn’t get it, that they’re there to serve the American people, not one person.

First, that’s wrong. You work at the White House to serve the president who was elected by the American people, like Trump, so that point is riddled with Tylenol-induced autism, Karine. Even the lefty show The West Wing had an episode about this subject, literally titled ‘The Constituency of One,’ which is all about serving the man in the room. The irony is that Karine and company were doing just that with Joe Biden, hiding his mental decrepitude from the public.

Karine Jean-Pierre says Karoline Leavitt is deplorable..



👀 pic.twitter.com/Nks5EWLbbQ — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) October 21, 2025

There’s a reason why your party got driven over with a tank in 2024, Karine. Besides the Biden cover-up, you people did next to nothing to help working families. Trump’s economy will reach maximum capacity once interest rates are cut, but Jerome Powell has to leave first, which will be next spring.

KJP picked a fight with Leavitt, and she responded in kind.

🚨BREAKING: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt just COOKED Karine Jean-Pierre AKA “BINDER” for CALLING HER A “DEPLORABLE” 🚨@KarolineLeavitt: “With all due respect to my predecessor, she’s one of the main culprits behind the greatest cover-up and scandal in American… pic.twitter.com/NnJAOsMKoh — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) October 22, 2025

“With all due respect to my predecessor, she’s one of the main culprits behind the greatest cover-up and scandal in American history,” said Leavitt. “She took the podium every day and lied to the press about the incompetence of her boss.”

Leavitt noted that KJP continues to do that, lying about how Joe could have won another term. It’s delusional, so much so that Democrats booted Joe off the 2024 ticket. Does French Mustard remember that?

Karine, this is a war you don’t want, honey.

