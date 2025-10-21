Karine Jean-Pierre's Take on Joe Biden's Mental Health Is a Trainwreck

Former Biden White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is making the rounds, promoting her new book Independent, which is routine for former top staffers. You write books, get paid, and collect a windfall after taking heat. We get it. Karine also left the Democratic Party, but that’s not what she was fending off on CBS This Morning. It was about whether she saw any signs that Joe Biden was mentally degraded. The irony here is that while still a sloppy response, it’s probably one of her better attempts at not answering the question.

It's a word salad of how Biden was engaged during his presidency, and how she dreaded late-night summons to his office since she knew he was going to be direct and lively. Notice how she didn’t answer the question:

KJP is having one helluva time trying to explain how she never noticed any mental acuity issues with Biden prior to the debate with Trump. pic.twitter.com/goxLs2w8Ba — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 20, 2025

And when she can’t really navigate friendly waters, like the Bulwark, on similar themes regarding this White House, you know it’s bad:

When KJP is struggling with Tim freaking Miller, that's a bad sign. https://t.co/aQ7FWzYVTY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 20, 2025

Lady, just admit he was cooked. You're virtually the last one that's sticking to the old talking points that got blown up ages ago. If the Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, is admitting that Kamala Harris knew that Joe Biden was mentally unwell, then just give up the game, lady. We all know he was slow Joe.

