Wait, That's When the DC 'No Kings' Weirdo Fest Ended? This Could Be Why.

Hordes of leftist losers protested nationwide over the weekend. I didn’t notice. I had other things other than politics this weekend, as did millions of other people who aren’t perpetually online and in permanent revolution mode, fighting for all the wrong causes. To summarize, the actress Sydney Sweeney, who did a jeans ad and was labeled a Nazi because she is white and blonde, is one of the people who pushed that nonsense. Also, no one cared.

It was another ‘No Kings’ loser fest, where DC crowds began to thin around 2:30 pm on Saturday. They couldn’t even make it to happy hour. Some were mocking that they had to return to their retirement or assisted living facilities. It was comprised of mostly old, white New Left whack jobs.

Just came back from No King rally in DC. Here are my observations.



• it’s true I didn’t not see a king.

• The crowd was not that big and street parking was not hard to find.

• Majority of the people are white.

• There are too many older people—60s radicals I guess.

• There… pic.twitter.com/E2yOaZzYgE — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) October 18, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Deranged never-Trumper George Conway EMBARRASSES himself at the manufactured “No Kings” rally



“Hey hey, Donald J, how many kids did you starve today?? Hey, hey!!”



Crowd: 😶😶



Conway: “Okay, that’s—hahaha”



The level of cringe is off the charts 😭 pic.twitter.com/McFEAysroI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 18, 2025

The protests were a flop.



Crowds in DC started to disperse by 2:33. A CNN reporter said “the crowds are thin.”



I guess they all had to get back to the nursing home.

pic.twitter.com/3aCgUCCX0F — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 19, 2025

🚨Never-Trumper George Conway spotted wearing an "I am Antifa" shirt at DMV "No Kings" protest. pic.twitter.com/0PFYZxD9nd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 18, 2025

THEORY: Boomers who experimented with LSD were actually microdosed with a mind control virus that turned them into communist sleeper agents who were then activated with the phrase NO KINGS. pic.twitter.com/dnGi6vfixa — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 19, 2025

And this is gross, but we know how these people really are:

This is who they are. This is what they’re about https://t.co/CZE959VRxe — King Poso ⚔️ (@JackPosobiec) October 18, 2025

Leftist protester in Chicago calls to shoot and “wipe out” ICE agents @FBI pic.twitter.com/DHMj6i3SGS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 19, 2025

Look at this fat disgusting smelly bitch mocking Charlie Kirk getting shot pic.twitter.com/BEVtmg3Tch — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) October 19, 2025

Also, LOL:

Dallas liberal No Kings protestor couldn’t name anyone on Dallas city council or who the mayor of Dallas was. pic.twitter.com/aLpbpdvATb — Tony Ortiz (Current Revolt) (@CurrentRevolt) October 18, 2025

Anyways, no one cared, guys. Trump is still president, and he’ll still own you in a debate.

