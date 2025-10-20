The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Wait, That's When the DC 'No Kings' Weirdo Fest Ended? This Could Be Why.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 20, 2025 7:00 AM
Hordes of leftist losers protested nationwide over the weekend. I didn’t notice. I had other things other than politics this weekend, as did millions of other people who aren’t perpetually online and in permanent revolution mode, fighting for all the wrong causes. To summarize, the actress Sydney Sweeney, who did a jeans ad and was labeled a Nazi because she is white and blonde, is one of the people who pushed that nonsense. Also, no one cared.  

It was another ‘No Kings’ loser fest, where DC crowds began to thin around 2:30 pm on Saturday. They couldn’t even make it to happy hour. Some were mocking that they had to return to their retirement or assisted living facilities. It was comprised of mostly old, white New Left whack jobs.

And this is gross, but we know how these people really are: 

Also, LOL:

Anyways, no one cared, guys. Trump is still president, and he’ll still own you in a debate.  

