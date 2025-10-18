Well, That's Certainly an Interesting Donor You Have, Mikie Sherrill
Tipsheet

Minnesota Just Admitted That Illegals Can Vote in Their Elections

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 18, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

I was told this could never happen in our elections: illegal aliens are barred, except we know better. Democrats would fade into political irrelevancy without illegal aliens. It’s how they’ve been able to increase their artificial clout on the Hill, using the hordes of illegals, cloistering them in deep blue states, increasing the number of legislative districts, and finding similar candidates of ethnic backgrounds to occupy those new seats. It’s why they’re so angry about ICE raids; it’s draining their political life’s blood.

In Minnesota, their idiotic driver’s licenses for all law has led to a loophole where illegal aliens could vote in elections. The state director admitted as much this month. Watch this exchange between State Rep. Patti Anderson and Minnesota Elections Director Paul Linnell. 

Ms. Anderson asked: 

So, the answer to my question is yes. Under that scenario, someone could. They get their driver’s license, again, because we give them to anybody here. They register to vote, it doesn’t match with the Social Security number, so they’re flagged. But they come in as long as they have an ID, which is that driver’s license, and they sign that they are, you know, eligible to vote, they can vote, and they’re then no longer flagged. 

It led to a trainwreck answer: 

“Okay, so the answer is yes to my question,” she replied. 

