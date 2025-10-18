Minnesota Just Admitted That Illegals Can Vote in Their Elections

I was told this could never happen in our elections: illegal aliens are barred, except we know better. Democrats would fade into political irrelevancy without illegal aliens. It’s how they’ve been able to increase their artificial clout on the Hill, using the hordes of illegals, cloistering them in deep blue states, increasing the number of legislative districts, and finding similar candidates of ethnic backgrounds to occupy those new seats. It’s why they’re so angry about ICE raids; it’s draining their political life’s blood.

Advertisement

THEN: Tim Walz signs “Driver’s Licenses for All” law, allowing illegal aliens to obtain free government-issued photo IDs.



NOW: Minnesota election officials confirm that illegal aliens can vote in state elections using those driver’s licenses.



But I was told this can’t happen? pic.twitter.com/ov4XUC0mfY — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 14, 2025

In Minnesota, their idiotic driver’s licenses for all law has led to a loophole where illegal aliens could vote in elections. The state director admitted as much this month. Watch this exchange between State Rep. Patti Anderson and Minnesota Elections Director Paul Linnell.

Ms. Anderson asked:

So, the answer to my question is yes. Under that scenario, someone could. They get their driver’s license, again, because we give them to anybody here. They register to vote, it doesn’t match with the Social Security number, so they’re flagged. But they come in as long as they have an ID, which is that driver’s license, and they sign that they are, you know, eligible to vote, they can vote, and they’re then no longer flagged.

It led to a trainwreck answer:

🚨 BREAKING: Minnesota Elections Director Paul Linnell admits that illegal aliens can vote in state elections with a driver’s license.



REP. ANDERSON: “So the answer to my question is yes. Under that scenario, someone could. They get their driver’s license, again, because we give… pic.twitter.com/epIfCJ810y — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 14, 2025

“Okay, so the answer is yes to my question,” she replied.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.



Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.