The View Co-Host Just Ate It With This Bet. Here's What She Has to Do Now.

There is a deep satisfaction when someone makes a bet, thinking it would never happen, and then it brutally smacks them in the face when it comes true. It happens in sports all the time. In politics, it’s become just as entertaining as Donald J. Trump routinely owns the Left, outmaneuvers them, and leaves them shell-shocked, accomplishing feats that Joe Biden or any of their weak sauce leadership could ever dream of.

Advertisement

No one on the Left thought that Trump could end the war in Gaza. He just did, with Israel and Hamas signing off on his September ceasefire plan. He did a 36-hour lightning round tour of Israel, addressed the Knesset, met with victims’ families, and later went to Egypt to sign the ceasefire, along with Qatar and Turkey. He’s now back; the man is a workhorse. So, given that the remaining Israeli hostages are being released, a core tenet of this deal, will View co-host Alyssah Farah wear a MAGA hat? She made the bet last January:

Alyssa Farah on The View last January:



"If he gets the Israeli hostages out, I promise I will wear a MAGA hat for one day on this show."pic.twitter.com/qdr4oBy7y0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 13, 2025

So, will this happen? A deal is a deal, Ms. Farah. There’s a vig if no payment is rendered.

For now, liberals remain aghast. They don’t know what to say or how to respond to Trump clinching this ceasefire, which will likely become his signature foreign policy achievement. Trump got the hostages released. That’s a fact. We did it, Democrats couldn’t. And Joe Biden especially couldn’t hack it.

Wear that hat, Alyssa.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.



Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.