CNN Host Forced to Clear Up Her Atrocious Comments About the Release of Israeli Hostages

Yes, she should apologize for these remarks, because they were abjectly insane. President Trump flew to the Middle East to oversee the ceasefire agreement ending the Gaza War. Egypt awarded him the Order of the Nile for his efforts. The president addressed the Israeli Knesset and then ventured to Egypt to sign the papers ending the Israel-Hamas war.

Advertisement

During the coverage on Monday, CNN International’s Christiane Amanpour suggested that the Israeli hostages were, more or less, treated better than an ordinary Gazan because they were bargaining chips in this conflict. No, lady—they were raped, tortured, starved, and murdered. See, normal people can use their eyes to see the abuse, and other outlets have reported on what’s actually happening, based on testimonials from the hostages who’ve been released.

She had to issue an apology later that day:

Earlier live on air, I spoke about what a day of real joy this is, for Israeli families whose loved ones are finally being returned from two years of horrific Hamas captivity, and for civilians in Gaza, who have finally had a reprieve from two years of brutal, deadly war.



I… pic.twitter.com/3OppU0kUhR — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) October 13, 2025

. @amanpour apologizes after getting caught being pro-Hamas.



I’m told @cnn made her. She didn’t want to say anything. pic.twitter.com/c10N1GsIO2 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 13, 2025

Earlier live on air, I spoke about what a day of real joy this is, for Israeli families whose loved ones are finally being returned from two years of horrific Hamas captivity, and for civilians in Gaza, who have finally had a reprieve from two years of brutal, deadly war. I noted that for the hostages who are finally home, it will take a long time for them to recover mentally and physically. But I regret also saying that they may have been treated better than many Gazans because Hamas used these hostages as pawns and bargaining chips. It was insensitive and wrong. From speaking to many former hostages and their families, like everyone I've been horrified at what Hamas has subjected them to over two long years. They've told me their stories of barely being able to breathe in the tunnels, not being allowed to cry, being starved and made to dig their own graves – and of course today, some of the hostages are coming back in body bags.

Oh, I’m sure this is sincere, Christiane. What a clown.

She was told to do this by management. Fire this person already. To say Israeli hostages were treated well AFTER TWO YEARS IN CAPTIVITY by these monsters means Amanpour has no business being on the air unless she’s employed by @mehdirhasan - who is also worthless. https://t.co/7HtjyAtfsG — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 14, 2025

Christiane Amanpour is one of the most unserious journalists covering foreign policy. She’s simply a sock puppet controlled by America’s enemies, parroting hate & anti-Trump biases.



It’s a wonder why CNN has employed her for so long even after she embarrasses herself every week. https://t.co/v6GXZfNcvk — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 14, 2025