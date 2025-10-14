Wait, Did an NBC Reporter Just Insinuate Israel Kidnapped Palestinians for Negotiation Pur...
Tipsheet

CNN Host Forced to Clear Up Her Atrocious Comments About the Release of Israeli Hostages

Matt Vespa
October 14, 2025
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Yes, she should apologize for these remarks, because they were abjectly insane. President Trump flew to the Middle East to oversee the ceasefire agreement ending the Gaza War. Egypt awarded him the Order of the Nile for his efforts. The president addressed the Israeli Knesset and then ventured to Egypt to sign the papers ending the Israel-Hamas war. 

During the coverage on Monday, CNN International’s Christiane Amanpour suggested that the Israeli hostages were, more or less, treated better than an ordinary Gazan because they were bargaining chips in this conflict. No, lady—they were raped, tortured, starved, and murdered. See, normal people can use their eyes to see the abuse, and other outlets have reported on what’s actually happening, based on testimonials from the hostages who’ve been released.  

She had to issue an apology later that day: 

Earlier live on air, I spoke about what a day of real joy this is, for Israeli families whose loved ones are finally being returned from two years of horrific Hamas captivity, and for civilians in Gaza, who have finally had a reprieve from two years of brutal, deadly war. 

I noted that for the hostages who are finally home, it will take a long time for them to recover mentally and physically. 

But I regret also saying that they may have been treated better than many Gazans because Hamas used these hostages as pawns and bargaining chips.

It was insensitive and wrong. 

From speaking to many former hostages and their families, like everyone I've been horrified at what Hamas has subjected them to over two long years. 

They've told me their stories of barely being able to breathe in the tunnels, not being allowed to cry, being starved and made to dig their own graves – and of course today, some of the hostages are coming back in body bags. 

TIME Used the 'Worst' Photo of Trump on Cover About Peace Deal. He Called Them Out for It. Leah Barkoukis
Oh, I’m sure this is sincere, Christiane. What a clown. 

