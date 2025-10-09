The Libs Are Totally Stunned Over What Could Be Trump's Signature Foreign Policy...
Tipsheet

Nancy Pelosi's CNN Interview Was a Disaster

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 09, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

She’s old and lost a step, much like her former friend Joe Biden. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the Biden killer, went on CNN to launch a messaging assault during the Schumer shutdown and failed miserably. She also walked an appallingly waffled line on Jay Jones, the Democratic candidate for attorney general of Virginia, whose campaign is teetering after his pro-assassination texts were exposed. The man wants his political rivals and their families to die. On the issue of qualified immunity for cops, he wants police officers to die. He’s a lunatic, but every Democrat seems to love him.  

“On balance, he’s a better person to be attorney general,” Pelosi said of a man who wished death upon a Republican colleague, later hoping his kids would die so he would change his stance on gun control.  

Also, and I can’t believe I’m saying this, CNN did well to push back on Pelosi’s claim that the House GOP bill isn't a clean, seven-week continuing resolution. It is funding government at Biden-era spending levels, which Democrats once supported. It was to give Congress time to hash out the final details on 12 appropriations bills, but Democrats want $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care and funding for NPR.  

Pelosi’s time on the network was sloppy, and, at times, absolutely appalling.  

Also, yikes.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Tags:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LIBERAL MEDIA NANCY PELOSI VIRGINIA

