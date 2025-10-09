Nancy Pelosi's CNN Interview Was a Disaster

She’s old and lost a step, much like her former friend Joe Biden. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the Biden killer, went on CNN to launch a messaging assault during the Schumer shutdown and failed miserably. She also walked an appallingly waffled line on Jay Jones, the Democratic candidate for attorney general of Virginia, whose campaign is teetering after his pro-assassination texts were exposed. The man wants his political rivals and their families to die. On the issue of qualified immunity for cops, he wants police officers to die. He’s a lunatic, but every Democrat seems to love him.

“On balance, he’s a better person to be attorney general,” Pelosi said of a man who wished death upon a Republican colleague, later hoping his kids would die so he would change his stance on gun control.

"On balance, he's a better person to be attorney general," Pelosi said of a man who wished death upon a Republican colleague, later hoping his kids would die so he would change his stance on gun control.



Pelosi: "On balance, he‘s a better person to be attorney general"



Is she kidding? pic.twitter.com/56VzaEULAf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 8, 2025

Also, and I can’t believe I’m saying this, CNN did well to push back on Pelosi’s claim that the House GOP bill isn't a clean, seven-week continuing resolution. It is funding government at Biden-era spending levels, which Democrats once supported. It was to give Congress time to hash out the final details on 12 appropriations bills, but Democrats want $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care and funding for NPR.

🚨 BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi has just EMBARRASSED the entire Democrat Party - she has the left furious after imploding.



CNN: Republicans are voting YES on a clean CR to keep the government open. Democrats are NO.



PELOSI: It's NOT a clean CR.



CNN: ...what's not clean? What do they… pic.twitter.com/pEVs19g165 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 8, 2025

Pelosi’s time on the network was sloppy, and, at times, absolutely appalling.

Also, yikes.

WOW: Even CNN is calling out Pelosi's LIES!



Pelosi: "There's nobody who has lied more to Congress than Donald Trump. That's why I tore up his speech...it's cute he's accusing [Comey] of lying to Congress."



CNN: "Well, obviously, he wasn't under oath, it's different."



😳 pic.twitter.com/clnzfxxZnR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 8, 2025

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here.



