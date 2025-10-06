Is Being Insanely Stupid Actually a Cunning Democrat Strategy?
The Photos of the Food Delivery Driver Mark Sanchez Allegedly Attacked Have Been Released

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 06, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

We’ll see what happens from here, but the photos of the delivery driver that former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez allegedly attacked are not good. What the hell happened between these two? Sanchez was in Indianapolis for the Colts-Las Vegas Raiders game, for which he was part of the broadcast team. Those duties were transferred to Brady Quinn after Sanchez was stabbed and hospitalized.

For a second, everyone thought Sanchez was the victim. Apparently, he was not initially uncooperative with the police investigation from the start. He was later arrested at the hospital for public intoxication and battery. The former Jets quarterback told police he has no recollection of the incident. Sanchez allegedly attacked a food delivery truck driver in the city around 12:30 am on Saturday (via NY Post): 

The family of a truck driver who was allegedly brutally assaulted by former football star Mark Sanchez outside an Indianapolis bar has given an update on his condition. 

“He’s OK,” family members of the 69-year-old grease truck driver, identified solely by his initials PT, told The Post late Sunday. 

 Grisly photos of the alleged victim showed him in a neck brace in his hospital bed with gnarly, deep wounds to his cheek and jaw. 

“His family says he was cut in the fight and it went through his cheek and hit his tongue,” Fox59 anchor Angela Ganote said, sharing the pictures on social media. 

The driver reportedly got into an altercation with Sanchez shortly after midnight on Saturday morning, when he had parked his truck in an alley to collect cooking oil from a nearby hotel, according to an affidavit seen by Fox59. 

We’ll keep you updated.

