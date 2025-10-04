VIP
Democrats Are Lying Again
Shut It All Down
The Dems' Main Narrative for the Schumer Shutdown Is Falling Apart
CNN's Van Jones Reveals What Schumer Told Him Three Months Ago About Shutting...
No, NYT, We Don't Need to Feel Bad for These People
The Atlantic Idiotically Compares Charlie Kirk to George Floyd
Has Anyone Asked the Archbishop If She Believes in God?
Dirty Hospitals Are to Blame for Superbug Deaths
The Train of Progress Must Not Be Derailed
Trump Ends the Green Scam — Now the Crying Caucus Is Out of...
Make Protecting Animals Great Again: The Trump Administration Is Ending Animal Cruelty
Hochu v. Mamdani: The Upcoming War Over NYC Tax Increases
More Government Control Over College Sports Is the Wrong Fix
AG Bondi to Appeal 'Woefully Insufficient' Sentence for Justice Kavanaugh's Would-be Assassin

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 04, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Amy had the story yesterday: the would-be assassin of Justice Brett Kavanaugh got the deal of a lifetime. Why? Well, because the suspect is now transgender. Even worse, the presiding judge took that into account at sentencing, giving Nicholas John Roske, aka ‘Sophia, only eight years for this attack on our judicial system. The Justice Department was asking for 30 years. In 2022, Roske tried to assassinate the sitting Supreme Court justice, traveling from California to the Kavanaugh home, where he was arrested with zip ties, ammunition, a knife, and a Glock handgun. 

Roske got eight years for trying to assassinate a member of the Supreme Court. That’s not only exceedingly lenient, but it’s also a perversion of justice. What’s next? Will the next person who tries to assassinate a member of the GOP, or heaven forbid, Trump again, get community service and time served? With these Biden judges—corrupt, unqualified, left-wing, and unhinged—I wouldn’t put it past them. 

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced they would appeal this ruling:  

Roske deserves life, but that’s just me. There must be a crackdown on the Left’s penchant for political violence. It’s quite simple: can’t do the time, then don’t do the crime.

Carrie Severino of the Judicial Crisis Network issued the following statement on the Roske sentencing:

Unreal. The attempted assassin put not only Justice Kavanaugh’s life at risk, but his family’s and his fellow justices’.

Judge Boardman’s explanation for granting Roske leniency is absurd — so, claiming you are transgender gets you less time in prison? That’s a great incentive program. 

What an outrageously dangerous signal to send as political violence is on the rise.

This sentence is a disgrace."

Indeed.

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM SUPREME COURT TRANSGENDER JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH

