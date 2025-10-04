AG Bondi to Appeal 'Woefully Insufficient' Sentence for Justice Kavanaugh's Would-be Assassin

Amy had the story yesterday: the would-be assassin of Justice Brett Kavanaugh got the deal of a lifetime. Why? Well, because the suspect is now transgender. Even worse, the presiding judge took that into account at sentencing, giving Nicholas John Roske, aka ‘Sophia, only eight years for this attack on our judicial system. The Justice Department was asking for 30 years. In 2022, Roske tried to assassinate the sitting Supreme Court justice, traveling from California to the Kavanaugh home, where he was arrested with zip ties, ammunition, a knife, and a Glock handgun.

The difference is 5 months. Nothing else changed. https://t.co/wwhPvgH1Gr pic.twitter.com/weo1wgOnsK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 3, 2025

Roske got eight years for trying to assassinate a member of the Supreme Court. That’s not only exceedingly lenient, but it’s also a perversion of justice. What’s next? Will the next person who tries to assassinate a member of the GOP, or heaven forbid, Trump again, get community service and time served? With these Biden judges—corrupt, unqualified, left-wing, and unhinged—I wouldn’t put it past them.

Judge Boardman’s explanation for granting Roske leniency is absurd — so, claiming you are transgender gets you less time in prison? That’s a great incentive… pic.twitter.com/oFBMQVTFFQ — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) October 3, 2025

This guy tried to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh and then at some point while in jail decided he was a woman.



And now the entire media is calling him a woman. pic.twitter.com/qddaL38l1H — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 4, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced they would appeal this ruling:

The attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was a disgusting attack against our entire judicial system by a profoundly disturbed individual. @TheJusticeDept will be appealing the woefully insufficient sentence imposed by the district court, which does not… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) October 3, 2025

Roske deserves life, but that’s just me. There must be a crackdown on the Left’s penchant for political violence. It’s quite simple: can’t do the time, then don’t do the crime.

Carrie Severino of the Judicial Crisis Network issued the following statement on the Roske sentencing:

Unreal. The attempted assassin put not only Justice Kavanaugh’s life at risk, but his family’s and his fellow justices’. Judge Boardman’s explanation for granting Roske leniency is absurd — so, claiming you are transgender gets you less time in prison? That’s a great incentive program. What an outrageously dangerous signal to send as political violence is on the rise. This sentence is a disgrace."

Indeed.

