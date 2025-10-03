UPDATE: Trump Accepts Hamas' Claims of Cooperation on Gaza Peace Plan
Justice Kavanaugh's Would-Be Assassin Gets Light Sentence Because of His Trans Identity

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 03, 2025 7:45 PM
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

On September 19, Townhall told you how Nicholas John Roske, the man who pleaded guilty to attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, began "identifying" as a woman named Sophia Roske. This news broke as the DOJ finally handed down sentencing recommendations for Roske. They requested he be sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

Roske was arrested after he traveled from California to Kavanaugh's residence and was found in possession of a Glock pistol with two magazines, a knife, pepper spray, and zip ties. In 2022, he claimed mental illness drove him to commit those crimes.

It appears his assertion of mental illness and his sudden trans identity worked. 

Roske was sentenced to eight years today.

But here's the buried lede: the judge in the case, Biden-appointee Deborah Boardman, did this in part because Roske now identifies as a woman. Here's Fox News:

During the hearing, Boardman referred to Roske as a transgender woman, and Roske's attorneys told the court recently that while their client's legal name is Nicholas, Roske goes by the name Sophie and uses female pronouns.

Boardman, a Biden appointee, said she factored into the sentence her concern about Trump's executive order requiring transgender inmates to be detained in prisons that correspond to their sex at birth.

Roske pleaded guilty in April to one charge of attempting to murder a Supreme Court justice, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Boardman had a previous ruling overturned by the Supreme Court and Justice Kavanaugh wrote the majority opinion:

But it gets even worse. Boardman's sentence includes a lifetime of court supervision, and she said, "I am heartened that this terrible infraction has helped the Roske family...accept their daughter for who she is."

The silver lining in this is Roske will not be sent to a women's prison, regardless of his gender identity, thanks to President Trump.

