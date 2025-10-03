CNN's Scott Jennings Couldn’t Let This Schumer Shutdown Lie Slide

The mainstream media genuinely believe they can help Democrats win the messaging battle. They can’t. Additionally, rattling off Democratic talking points won’t be effective. They couldn’t even stay on message.

Advertisement

The area that could poke a hole through Democratic unity is the notion that the shutdown is over illegal alien health care. Liberals are nervous because that’s precisely why the government is shut down right now. Senator Chuck Schumer and company want $1.5 trillion for National Public Radio (NPR), illegal alien health care, and repealing rural healthcare funds.

When you peel back the layers, shutting everything down over NPR and illegal alien health care is a loser—pure and simple. CNN claims they’re not doing it because it’s against the law. It’s an insult to everyone’s intelligence. Speaker Mike Johnson knows better, we know better, and just because you say something doesn’t make it so anymore. These people have lost their power, and we have another opportunity to expose that. Additionally, CNN, whose ratings are in decline, can’t bail out anyone. Still, that doesn’t mean we cede any ground, which is why it’s a blessing to have Scott Jennings on deck to slap down the DNC talking points:

Kaitlan Collins: People who are in the country illegally cannot get these subsidies.



Scott Jennings: Sure they can. Who do you think pays when they go to the emergency room?



Collins: Going to the emergency room is not getting an Obamacare subsidy.



Karen Finney: You're… pic.twitter.com/OxnInk2sgS — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) October 2, 2025

It's a mess. And not even CNN can spin it:

“Vance claims” chyron as CNN literally shows the “claim” in writing in a Democrat proposal… pic.twitter.com/8JykuLaAHa — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 2, 2025

Guys, the Democrats’ entire 2020 slate said they’d give health care to illegal aliens—this isn’t some conspiracy. We have the tape, you clowns.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.