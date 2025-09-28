Kash Patel Clarifies Why There Were Hundreds of FBI Agents on the Hill on January 6

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been cagey regarding its activities on January 6. The allegation that undercover operatives were embedded in the crowd during the riot isn’t tin foil hat material—the bureau admitted it. The inspector general tried to deny it, but there was no spinning this. The FBI had agents on the ground, some of whom entered the Capitol Building. Now, we’ve learned that there were hundreds of agents on the ground this week, around 275. FBI Director Kash Patel had to clarify what the FBI was doing over the weekend, and former FBI Director Chris Wray might be hauled before Congress again. Mr. Patel said that agents were dispatched for crowd control (via Fox News):

The FBI responded on Saturday to a report that 274 plainclothes agents were at the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, clarifying the role of bureau personnel while still blasting former Director Christopher Wray. While the agents were on hand, they were sent in after the riot had begun to try to control the unruly crowd, officials told Fox News Digital. That is not the proper role of FBI agents, and Wray was not forthcoming about what happened when he testified numerous times on Capitol Hill, Director Kash Patel said. "Agents were sent into a crowd control mission after the riot was declared by Metro Police – something that goes against FBI standards," Patel told Fox News Digital. "This was the failure of a corrupt leadership that lied to Congress and to the American people about what really happened." He added, "Thanks to agents coming forward, we are now uncovering the truth. We are fully committed to transparency, and justice and accountability continues with this FBI." […] Wray told a House Committee on Nov. 15, 2023, "If you are asking if the violence at the Capitol was part of some operation orchestrated by FBI sources or agents, the answer is no," but he wouldn’t disclose if any agents or sources were embedded within the crowd.

So, did Wray lie to Congress? It might be time to ask him some more questions.

🚨 BREAKING: FBI Director Kash Patel confirms Christopher Wray LIED TO CONGRESS and KNEW there were 274 agents in the crowd on January 6th



Time to arrest Chris Wray too!



Per Patel, “corrupt leadership” sent agents in to perform what they called “crowd control” duties, which is… pic.twitter.com/fHYmETob9f — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 28, 2025

