VIP
According to Kamala, It's Everyone Else's Fault
VIP
Trump’s Reckoning With the United Nations
What Do You Think About Bill Maher's 'Grand Bargain' Between Conservatives and Liberals?
The Reactions to the Ending of This UVA-Florida State Game Were Hilarious
Democrats Need to Stand Up to Their Radicals Before It’s Too Late
The Day of American Atonement
The Details Surrounding ICE's Arrest of Iowa School Superintendent Are Shocking
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 287 – The Yom Kippur Scapegoat Was Crucified...
Netanyahu Made Lemonade Out of Lemons at the UN
Trump’s SEC Reform Frees Companies to Focus on Long-Term Growth, Not Quarterly Games
When Science Becomes Politics: Why Doctors Oppose Kennedy by Default
Jury Indict Women Who Hunted ICE Agent and Posted His Address Online
Freedom Doesn’t Die: TPUSA Honors Kirk With Shirt Giveaway, Voter Drive
VIP
Harris Claims 2024 Was a Tight Race— She Lost the Popular Vote by...
Tipsheet

Kash Patel Clarifies Why There Were Hundreds of FBI Agents on the Hill on January 6

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 28, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been cagey regarding its activities on January 6. The allegation that undercover operatives were embedded in the crowd during the riot isn’t tin foil hat material—the bureau admitted it. The inspector general tried to deny it, but there was no spinning this. The FBI had agents on the ground, some of whom entered the Capitol Building. Now, we’ve learned that there were hundreds of agents on the ground this week, around 275. FBI Director Kash Patel had to clarify what the FBI was doing over the weekend, and former FBI Director Chris Wray might be hauled before Congress again. Mr. Patel said that agents were dispatched for crowd control (via Fox News): 

Advertisement

The FBI responded on Saturday to a report that 274 plainclothes agents were at the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, clarifying the role of bureau personnel while still blasting former Director Christopher Wray. 

While the agents were on hand, they were sent in after the riot had begun to try to control the unruly crowd, officials told Fox News Digital. That is not the proper role of FBI agents, and Wray was not forthcoming about what happened when he testified numerous times on Capitol Hill, Director Kash Patel said. 

"Agents were sent into a crowd control mission after the riot was declared by Metro Police – something that goes against FBI standards," Patel told Fox News Digital. "This was the failure of a corrupt leadership that lied to Congress and to the American people about what really happened." 

He added, "Thanks to agents coming forward, we are now uncovering the truth. We are fully committed to transparency, and justice and accountability continues with this FBI." 

[…] 

Wray told a House Committee on Nov. 15, 2023, "If you are asking if the violence at the Capitol was part of some operation orchestrated by FBI sources or agents, the answer is no," but he wouldn’t disclose if any agents or sources were embedded within the crowd. 

Recommended

What Do You Think About Bill Maher's 'Grand Bargain' Between Conservatives and Liberals? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

So, did Wray lie to Congress? It might be time to ask him some more questions.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

FBI JANUARY 6 KASH PATEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Do You Think About Bill Maher's 'Grand Bargain' Between Conservatives and Liberals? Matt Vespa
The Details Surrounding ICE's Arrest of Iowa School Superintendent Are Shocking Leah Barkoukis
Democrats Need to Stand Up to Their Radicals Before It’s Too Late Derek Hunter
Jury Indict Women Who Hunted ICE Agent and Posted His Address Online Scott McClallen
The Reactions to the Ending of This UVA-Florida State Game Were Hilarious Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Summed Up How Every Conservative Feels About the James Comey Indictment Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What Do You Think About Bill Maher's 'Grand Bargain' Between Conservatives and Liberals? Matt Vespa
Advertisement