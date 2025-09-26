The Left’s Lies Have Consequences—and They’re Written in Blood
Lib Journalist: Latino Kids Live in Fear Like Anne Frank Because of ICE
Ben Ferguson Caused Multiple Lib Meltdowns on CNN This Week. Here's What Triggered...
So, That's Why NJ's Dem Gubernatorial Candidate Didn't Walk With Her Graduating Class...
Please Tell Me You Didn't Miss Trump's Hilarious Swipe at Ilhan Omar
The Evangelistic Impact of Two Great Losses
When Would You Drop a Nuclear Bomb?
Comey Posted a Video After Indictment. Here's What He Had to Say.
Trump Announces Slew of New Tariffs
VIP
Theo Von's Objection to DHS Using Him in Video Spurs Debate
The CCP at the Checkout Aisle: Why America Must Wake Up to the...
Texas Confronts Death-by-Mail With Innovative New Law
To End Polarization, Defeat the Totalitarian Left
We Arrive at My Fear
Tipsheet

Here's How Many Plainclothes FBI Agents Were Embedded in the Crowds on January 6

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 26, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The legacy media is bleeding out, so it’s worth taking another whack at them over this story. They tried to lie to us about undercover FBI agents on Capitol Grounds during the January 6 riot. How do we know? Oh, the bureau admitted it. With Trump as president again, and the credibility of this institution continuing to decay, it’s time to deliver the death blow. We were right—there were FBI assets on the ground. In fact, there were hundreds of agents among the crowd. We finally have a number: 275 (via The Blaze): 

Advertisement

The FBI has acknowledged it had 275 plainclothes agents in the massive crowds on Jan. 6, 2021, more than four and a half years after questions were first raised about the level of FBI involvement that day, Blaze News has learned.

A senior congressional source said the number is not necessarily a surprise, since the FBI often embeds countersurveillance personnel at large events. 

But given the FBI’s until-now steadfast refusal to disclose the level of its presence at the Capitol, the figure might still be viewed with skepticism in some quarters. 

The news comes in the wake of claims by the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Inspector General that the FBI had no undercover personnel in the Jan. 6 crowds. 

“We found no evidence in the materials we reviewed or the testimony we received showing or suggesting that the FBI had undercover employees in the various protest crowds, or at the Capitol, on January 6,” the DOJ OIG said in an 88-page report released in December 2024. 

Depending how one reads “undercover” agents versus “plainclothes agents,” both statements could be true. 

The same report disclosed that 26 FBI confidential human sources were in the Jan. 6 crowds, four of whom entered the Capitol. 

[…] 

The FBI has repeatedly rebuffed attempts by Congress to determine the bureau’s level of involvement in the Jan. 6 crowds, either by its own agents or confidential human sources, also known as informants. 

The disclosure is unlikely to tamp down questions by former Jan. 6 defendants and others who have long questioned whether FBI personnel took part in, or at least incited, rioting in the crowds. 

Undercover Metropolitan Police Department officers have acknowledged inciting the crowds by helping protesters climb over barriers, encouraging them to continue on to the Capitol, and applauding those committing vandalism. 

Recommended

Ben Ferguson Caused Multiple Lib Meltdowns on CNN This Week. Here's What Triggered Them. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Again, that report about undercover assets is trash. You can’t say there’s no evidence and then turn around and admit that two dozen were inside the Capitol. The FBI can’t lie anymore, and they don’t have the media to protect them, as it’s mocked, dismissed, or outright ignored after torching their credibility over the past decade.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

FBI JANUARY 6 LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ben Ferguson Caused Multiple Lib Meltdowns on CNN This Week. Here's What Triggered Them. Matt Vespa
So, That's Why NJ's Dem Gubernatorial Candidate Didn't Walk With Her Graduating Class at Annapolis Matt Vespa
Please Tell Me You Didn't Miss Trump's Hilarious Swipe at Ilhan Omar Matt Vespa
The Crudity of the Obsessive-Compulsive Left Victor Davis Hanson
Lib Journalist: Latino Kids Live in Fear Like Anne Frank Because of ICE Matt Vespa
Antifa Just Showed Everyone Why Trump Labeled Them a Domestic Terror Group Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ben Ferguson Caused Multiple Lib Meltdowns on CNN This Week. Here's What Triggered Them. Matt Vespa
Advertisement