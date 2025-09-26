Here's How Many Plainclothes FBI Agents Were Embedded in the Crowds on January 6

The legacy media is bleeding out, so it’s worth taking another whack at them over this story. They tried to lie to us about undercover FBI agents on Capitol Grounds during the January 6 riot. How do we know? Oh, the bureau admitted it. With Trump as president again, and the credibility of this institution continuing to decay, it’s time to deliver the death blow. We were right—there were FBI assets on the ground. In fact, there were hundreds of agents among the crowd. We finally have a number: 275 (via The Blaze):

The @FBI : There were NO agents at J6. Well maybe a FEW... OK 25 Well actually, it's 275!

The FBI has acknowledged it had 275 plainclothes agents in the massive crowds on Jan. 6, 2021, more than four and a half years after questions were first raised about the level of FBI involvement that day, Blaze News has learned.

A senior congressional source said the number is not necessarily a surprise, since the FBI often embeds countersurveillance personnel at large events.

But given the FBI’s until-now steadfast refusal to disclose the level of its presence at the Capitol, the figure might still be viewed with skepticism in some quarters.

The news comes in the wake of claims by the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Inspector General that the FBI had no undercover personnel in the Jan. 6 crowds.

“We found no evidence in the materials we reviewed or the testimony we received showing or suggesting that the FBI had undercover employees in the various protest crowds, or at the Capitol, on January 6,” the DOJ OIG said in an 88-page report released in December 2024.

Depending how one reads “undercover” agents versus “plainclothes agents,” both statements could be true.

The same report disclosed that 26 FBI confidential human sources were in the Jan. 6 crowds, four of whom entered the Capitol.

[…]

The FBI has repeatedly rebuffed attempts by Congress to determine the bureau’s level of involvement in the Jan. 6 crowds, either by its own agents or confidential human sources, also known as informants.

The disclosure is unlikely to tamp down questions by former Jan. 6 defendants and others who have long questioned whether FBI personnel took part in, or at least incited, rioting in the crowds.

Undercover Metropolitan Police Department officers have acknowledged inciting the crowds by helping protesters climb over barriers, encouraging them to continue on to the Capitol, and applauding those committing vandalism.