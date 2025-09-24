Dems Own This Attack on the ICE Facility. Here Are the Receipts
Why JD Vance Torched This Ex-Obama Aide Over His Tweet About the Texas ICE Attack

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 24, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Leah had the story this morning: there was an attack at a Texas ICE facility. Two detainees are dead. The shooter is also deceased. This was a targeted attack, with the shooter identified as Joshua Jahn:

In a statement on X, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed "an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack." 

"One of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase 'ANTI ICE,'" he said. "These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. We are only miles from Prarieland, Texas where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers." 

Patel emphasized the urgency in ending these types of attacks and vowed "those who target our law enforcement [will be] pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice." 

But some on the Left are not convinced this was a targeted attack, it would seem. Their reasoning: they don’t like Kash Patel. That’s it. You cannot trust the FBI or anything from anyone who isn’t a lefty, because we’re dealing with absolute children. Vice President JD Vance took a former Obama aide, Jon Faverau, to the cleaners when he tweeted about this attack. Favreau stated that the information tweeted by the FBI was not reliable. 

“The gunman had anti-ICE messaging carved on the bullets he used. What, precisely, did I get wrong, dipshit?” replied Vance. 

Damn.

