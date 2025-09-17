CNN Was an Absolute Disaster Yesterday After Liberal Narrative on Charlie Kirk Suspect Imploded

I don’t know how CNN's Scott Jennings doesn’t drink during these segments. Yesterday, he fended off multiple attempts by guests on the network who wished to divert the public’s attention from the fact that Charlie Kirk’s assassination was politically motivated, it was committed by a leftist, and there’s a massive problem with political violence among liberal Americans. Instead, they’ve tried to claim that both sides do it, and this, that, and the other. It’s a lie. They attempted to assassinate Donald Trump. They murdered Charlie Kirk. Jennings, a friend of the late conservative activist, did well to contain his anger as other guests spewed nonsense about this event.

Montel Williams tried to claim this shooting wasn’t politically motivated, but yesterday the Utah County Attorney’s office said otherwise when charging suspect Tyler Robinson with the crime. Robinson said he targeted Kirk because of his views. Even host Abby Phillip had to shoot that down. Jennings was also not impressed with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s remarks on political violence since he omitted what was behind the intentional arson attack on the mansion in Harrisburg: it was committed by a devoted pro-Hamas leftist. CNN, overall, was a total nightmare as the primary counternarrative to the Kirk murder, which was that he was assassinated by one of his supporters, imploded. Also, the push to sell the idea that no one is celebrating Kirk's murder is equally insane. Jennings slapped down that pivot quickly, too.

CNN's @ScottJenningsKY has had ENOUGH of the left's equivocating, defending, and even celebrating of the alleged Charlie Kirk assassin and his transgender relationship.



Scott is PISSED. pic.twitter.com/fw5iXg9Aoo — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2025

This is the new narrative now that the “he was a groyper” thing fell apart.



Get ready. https://t.co/q2c44cn6aH — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 17, 2025

🚨NOW: @ScottJenningsKY calls on GOV JOSH SHAPIRO to be honest about who burned his house down.



"You know, it was a free Palestine leftist."



CNN: "WE ARE NOT DOING THAT. "



They don't want to acknowledge reality. pic.twitter.com/h8kTdJX5Cz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2025

UTAH DA: "Robinson is believed to have targeted Charlie Kirk based on Charlie Kirk's political expression."



CNN: "We don't have a motive yet."pic.twitter.com/gWpronHUz9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 17, 2025

Mrs. CNN Thunderdome insists to @BriannaLyman2 that there's zero evidence Democrats have been celebrating and excusing Charlie Kirk's assassination, even suggesting some of those who have are...bots!@ScottJenningsKY tries to provide back-up. They still insist the left is NOT… pic.twitter.com/Fo6Cj7tdPr — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2025

Robinson was a left-winger, he shacked up with a transgender, said Kirk’s views were intolerable, wrote ‘hey fascist, catch’ on the ammunition, and then killed the TPUSA founder. It’s not hard to see who did it and which side was responsible.

Kirk was shot and killed while hosting an event at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10.

25% of people who describe themselves as "very liberal" and 17% as "liberal" say that it's sometimes justified to restore to violence to achieve political goals.



Just 6% of conservatives say the same.



As @JDVance said, only one side of the aisle in this country has a lunatic… https://t.co/DLXInnW89Z pic.twitter.com/9uh5WBKIzv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 15, 2025

