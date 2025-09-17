VIP
Tipsheet

CNN Was an Absolute Disaster Yesterday After Liberal Narrative on Charlie Kirk Suspect Imploded

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 17, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

I don’t know how CNN's Scott Jennings doesn’t drink during these segments. Yesterday, he fended off multiple attempts by guests on the network who wished to divert the public’s attention from the fact that Charlie Kirk’s assassination was politically motivated, it was committed by a leftist, and there’s a massive problem with political violence among liberal Americans. Instead, they’ve tried to claim that both sides do it, and this, that, and the other. It’s a lie. They attempted to assassinate Donald Trump. They murdered Charlie Kirk. Jennings, a friend of the late conservative activist, did well to contain his anger as other guests spewed nonsense about this event. 

Montel Williams tried to claim this shooting wasn’t politically motivated, but yesterday the Utah County Attorney’s office said otherwise when charging suspect Tyler Robinson with the crime. Robinson said he targeted Kirk because of his views. Even host Abby Phillip had to shoot that down. Jennings was also not impressed with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s remarks on political violence since he omitted what was behind the intentional arson attack on the mansion in Harrisburg: it was committed by a devoted pro-Hamas leftist. CNN, overall, was a total nightmare as the primary counternarrative to the Kirk murder, which was that he was assassinated by one of his supporters, imploded. Also, the push to sell the idea that no one is celebrating Kirk's murder is equally insane. Jennings slapped down that pivot quickly, too.

Robinson was a left-winger, he shacked up with a transgender, said Kirk’s views were intolerable, wrote ‘hey fascist, catch’ on the ammunition, and then killed the TPUSA founder. It’s not hard to see who did it and which side was responsible. 

Kirk was shot and killed while hosting an event at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10.

