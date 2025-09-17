CNN Reporter Just Ate It Over Her Initial Reporting About the Charlie Kirk Assassination

It’s over. Tyler Robinson, the suspected assassin of Charlie Kirk, has been slapped with multiple charges, including aggravated murder. Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray will be seeking the death penalty for Robinson. Chilling texts revealed the motivations behind the killing of the Turning Point USA founder. Everything we knew was confirmed: Robinson was a leftist, he hated Charlie Kirk, and he was dating a transgender, Lance Twiggs.

Advertisement

So, with the seal of prosecuting attorneys, the liberal media has a lot of correcting to do, because they were wrong again. Occam’s razor was not applied, in that when you shoot and kill someone, you’re probably not a fan of that individual. For days, liberals were peddling the theory that Robinson was MAGA and a Kirk supporter, whose fandom led to him murdering the conservative activist. It made no sense, and now that narrative has truly been destroyed after yesterday’s presser.

CNN’s Juliette Kayyem can start with the retractions. She’s not the only one, but lady, are you kidding me?

I have read a lot about Charlie Kirk’s killer’s family, his history and writings. A partisan can find what they are looking for. But to date, from what we know, there is no dominant political ideology. Instead it’s a stew of irony, violence, gaming fetish and Discord. @CNN — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) September 16, 2025

CNN journo: "There is no dominant political ideology."



*seven hours later*



The indictment: "He had become more political and had started to lean more to the left, becoming more pro-gay, and trans rights oriented." https://t.co/AJqeRVOZrN pic.twitter.com/G60xs04j5k — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 16, 2025

Doesn’t get any clearer than this. pic.twitter.com/A1aBnGwp9e — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 16, 2025

Malcolm Nance — a board member of the International Spy Museum — is still pushing the baseless claim that Charlie Kirk’s assassin was a far right extremist, when all evidence suggests the shooter had a trans boyfriend, wrote Antifa-style messaging on his ammo, and was a leftist. https://t.co/dWMY2Sqrm5 pic.twitter.com/Bl3IRvQ0aL — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) September 16, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!