CNN Reporter Just Ate It Over Her Initial Reporting About the Charlie Kirk Assassination

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 17, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It’s over. Tyler Robinson, the suspected assassin of Charlie Kirk, has been slapped with multiple charges, including aggravated murder. Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray will be seeking the death penalty for Robinson. Chilling texts revealed the motivations behind the killing of the Turning Point USA founder. Everything we knew was confirmed: Robinson was a leftist, he hated Charlie Kirk, and he was dating a transgender, Lance Twiggs. 

So, with the seal of prosecuting attorneys, the liberal media has a lot of correcting to do, because they were wrong again. Occam’s razor was not applied, in that when you shoot and kill someone, you’re probably not a fan of that individual. For days, liberals were peddling the theory that Robinson was MAGA and a Kirk supporter, whose fandom led to him murdering the conservative activist. It made no sense, and now that narrative has truly been destroyed after yesterday’s presser. 

CNN’s Juliette Kayyem can start with the retractions. She’s not the only one, but lady, are you kidding me? 

