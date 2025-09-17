Biden's DOJ Launched a Witch Hunt Against Charlie Kirk and TPUSA
Tipsheet

ABC Is Pulling Jimmy Kimmel Indefinitely Over Charlie Kirk Remarks

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 17, 2025 7:00 PM
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

FAFO, Jimmy Kimmel. The late-night host made appalling remarks about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, running with the now-debunked narrative that the Turning Point USA founder and conservative activist was shot by one of his supporters. Right, the suspected assassin was such a Kirk supporter that he killed him. That’s the lunacy the Left is engaging in nowadays. He’s now been yanked off the air for the foreseeable future: 

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” said Kimmel in his opening monologue last night. These words had consequences. Amy wrote about how FCC Brendan Carr threatened action against Kimmel, Disney, and ABC.

It’s not a free speech issue. Kimmel said something knowingly false, and now he’s paying for it. He will remain rich and free; he won’t be on the air for peddling total fake news.

Kirk was assassinated on September 10 while hosting an event at Utah Valley University in Orem. Suspect Tyler Robinson was captured two days later. 

