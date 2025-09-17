ABC Is Pulling Jimmy Kimmel Indefinitely Over Charlie Kirk Remarks

FAFO, Jimmy Kimmel. The late-night host made appalling remarks about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, running with the now-debunked narrative that the Turning Point USA founder and conservative activist was shot by one of his supporters. Right, the suspected assassin was such a Kirk supporter that he killed him. That’s the lunacy the Left is engaging in nowadays. He’s now been yanked off the air for the foreseeable future:

BREAKING: Disney’s ABC is pulling TV host Jimmy Kimmel from the air indefinitely, following comments he made about Charlie Kirk, the Wall Street Journal reports. https://t.co/BmpuTXqSj8 — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) September 17, 2025

🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: Now, Disney ABC is CANCELING Jimmy Kimmel "INDEFINITELY" due to him lying that the Charlie Kirk assassin was MAGA, per WSJ.



This came right after the ABC affiliates canceled Kimmel via Nexstar.



FAFO, LOSER! pic.twitter.com/gGjwtzvdMX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 17, 2025

🚨Nexstar ABC Affiliates To Preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Indefinitely Beginning Tonight



THIRD-RATE @jimmykimmel SHOULD APOLOGIZE FOR LYING ABOUT CHARLIE KIRK!https://t.co/1GyeZXfb1j — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 17, 2025

BREAKING: Nexstar announces it will drop Jimmy Kimmel’s show from ABC stations “for the foreseeable future” following vile Charlie Kirk comments pic.twitter.com/jL83GROW3r — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 17, 2025

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” said Kimmel in his opening monologue last night. These words had consequences. Amy wrote about how FCC Brendan Carr threatened action against Kimmel, Disney, and ABC.

It’s not a free speech issue. Kimmel said something knowingly false, and now he’s paying for it. He will remain rich and free; he won’t be on the air for peddling total fake news.

Kirk was assassinated on September 10 while hosting an event at Utah Valley University in Orem. Suspect Tyler Robinson was captured two days later.

