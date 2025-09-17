FCC Chair Threatens Action After Kimmel Claimed MAGA Killed Charlie Kirk

Earlier today, we told you how late-night host Jimmy Kimmel flat-out lied to viewers about Tyler Robinson, the alleged assassin of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.

In his opening monologue Kimmel said, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."

This is sick. @jimmykimmel is explicitly stating that MAGA killed Charlie Kirk and is victim blaming the assassination on Charlie’s movement. It’s definitionally evil and a malicious lie. Kimmel must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/PznwF4lgQl — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 17, 2025

That is the exact opposite of reality. Multiple law enforcement reports show that the alleged shooter was steeped in Left-wing ideology, was dating a trans individual, and hated Charlie Kirk.

Now FCC Chairman Brendan Carr vows action against Kimmel, ABC, and Disney.

BREAKING: The FCC Chairman is threatening immediate action against Jimmy Kimmel, ABC, and Disney for deliberately misleading the public by claiming Charlie Kirk’s assassin was a MAGA Conservative.



Chairman Brendan Carr calls Kimmel’s malicious lies are “truly sick” and says they… pic.twitter.com/mGhtGMPReI — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 17, 2025

Benny Johnson asked, "What kind of action would you see? I, at the very least, would like to have an on-air apology from Jimmy Kimmel to the Kirk family, to all of those who he slandered, because he...is effectively saying that our movement did this. Our movement killed Charlie, that Charlie was deserving of this."

Carr responded, "What you said there strikes me as a very reasonable, minimal step that can be taken. There's calls for Kimmel to be fired. I think...you could certainly see a path forward for suspension over this. And, again, you know the FCC is going to have remedies that we could look at." He also said Kimmel's conduct "shows some sort of desperate irrelevance" because the major broadcast networks are losing the legacy media establishment and the ability to control the narrative.

When asked if he believed Kimmel's remarks were "news distortion," Carr replied, "You could make a strong argument that this sort of an intentional effort to mislead the American people about...a very important matter."

As of this afternoon, neither ABC/Disney nor "Jimmy Kimmel Live" has released statements on this issue.

