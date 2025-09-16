Watch a CNN Host Get Shut Down Trying to Spin Trump's Remarks About...
Tipsheet

Dem Senator Misses Key Point in Wild Thread About Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 16, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

We’re not going spend too much time on this, because Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is from a super blue state and he can spew whatever nonsense he wants with little to no political consequences. The man who said, “We're in a war right now to save this country. And so you have to be willing to do whatever is necessary in order to save the country” just days before the assassination of Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and one of the most influential activists in the country, went on a lengthy Twitter thread about how political violence is happening on both sides. No, sir. Did the whole Charlie Kirk was shot and killed part just fly over your head. These are your people, you clown. This thread is mental illness:

Yeah, he got dragged for it: 

Murphy is a coastal elitist snob who only likes to hear the sound of his own voice. He's also perpetually wrong about everything. But he's a Democrat for Connecticut. We're going to be subjected to this loser for another generation most likely. 

Kirk was assassinated on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem. Suspect Tyler Robinson was arrested two days later.

