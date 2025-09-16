Dem Senator Misses Key Point in Wild Thread About Charlie Kirk's Assassination

We’re not going spend too much time on this, because Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is from a super blue state and he can spew whatever nonsense he wants with little to no political consequences. The man who said, “We're in a war right now to save this country. And so you have to be willing to do whatever is necessary in order to save the country” just days before the assassination of Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and one of the most influential activists in the country, went on a lengthy Twitter thread about how political violence is happening on both sides. No, sir. Did the whole Charlie Kirk was shot and killed part just fly over your head. These are your people, you clown. This thread is mental illness:

Advertisement

2/ Leaders across the political spectrum have spoken out about the need to depoliticize our fight against violence. GOP Governor Spencer Cox has led the way.



But Trump and his lieutenants are spinning a lie. That the only threat is from the left.https://t.co/9yGxzwXXCb — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 14, 2025

4/ For instance, he is now saying George Soros, a wealthy political critic of Trump, should face racketeering charges. He claims Soros is involved in violence, which is just made up out of thin air. Totally, completely false. https://t.co/9KljPfAmWg — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 14, 2025

6/ And the Trump/Loomer/Miller narrative that Dems are cheering Kirk's murder or that left groups are fomenting violence is also made up. There are always going to be online trolls, but Dem leaders are united (as opposed to Trump who continues to cheer the January 6 violence).… — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 14, 2025

8/ That's why it was so important for Trump sycophants to take over the DoJ and FBI, so that if a pretext arose, Trump could orchestrate a dizzying campaign to shut down political opposition groups and lock up or harass its leaders.



This is what could be coming - now. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 14, 2025

9/ I hope I'm wrong. But we need to be prepared if I'm right.



That means everyone who cares about democracy has to join the fight - right now. Join a mobilization or protest group. Start showing up to actions more. Write a check to a progressive media operation. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 14, 2025

Yeah, he got dragged for it:

You guys murdering your political opponents seems to suggest something dark is already here. You absolute sick fucking clown. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 14, 2025

This gaslighting is off the charts insane. Your party has been openly celebrating his murder for 4 days! — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 15, 2025

“Pay attention. After we kill you, we demonize your reaction to being killed!”



Fixed that for you. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) September 15, 2025

Murphy is a coastal elitist snob who only likes to hear the sound of his own voice. He's also perpetually wrong about everything. But he's a Democrat for Connecticut. We're going to be subjected to this loser for another generation most likely.

Advertisement

Kirk was assassinated on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem. Suspect Tyler Robinson was arrested two days later.