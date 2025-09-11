After Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated, Dems Kept Saying This Phrase. It Was a...
Is Chris Murphy Going to Explain These Remarks Now that Charlie Kirk Has Been Assassinated?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 11, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

 It’s because you said that people must be willing to do what is necessary to save America, which apparently is in a state of civil war. That’s what Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said a couple of days ago, and now conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been assassinated in Utah. Kirk was struck in the neck by an assassin’s bullet while hosting an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. 

Murphy might have said the right things, albeit pre-packaged, but it gets put through the shredder after these remarks.

“We're in a war right now to save this country. And so you have to be willing to do whatever is necessary in order to save the country.” 

This hyperbolic nonsense, plus the liberal media apparatus constantly saying that Republicans are nazis and fascists, will lead to what happened in Utah yesterday. Drooling over Luigi Mangione killing a healthcare executive in New York City also contributed to this mayhem. The worst is that these clowns think they can get away with playing both sides of the fence. Gavin Newsom and happy hands Tim Walz are two of the most egregious examples. Walz openly said he was hoping that Trump would die:

They can’t. They’re too stupid, and the public is on to their games. Even the sensible liberals know the Left has blood on its hands. 

