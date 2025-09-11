VIP
Did This GOP Rep Really Just Say *That* About Trump's Rhetoric After Charlie Kirk's Assassination?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 11, 2025 9:50 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has become the new Liz Cheney of the House Republican caucus. Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Orem, Utah, yesterday. Kirk was kicking off his American Comeback Tour at Utah Valley University when he was struck in the throat by a sniper’s bullet. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive. His death led to an outpouring of support, but also lunacy from the Left. I guess that part of the reaction now has bipartisan flair. Massie said Trump should also tone down his rhetoric. Is he for real (via The Hill):

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) said he includes President Trump among those who should tone down their rhetoric in the wake of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. 

”I mean, there is a lot of rhetoric. And the president himself engages in it — he called it a hostile act to co-sponsor the Epstein resolution,” said Massie, who was a leading voice in pushing a motion to force the release of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “I think that’s ridiculous rhetoric.” 

“It’s amusing,” he added. “It doesn’t offend me that he’s over the top with the rhetoric, but some people take it literally, and he should probably tone that down himself.” 

No, sir. Trump has done nothing wrong or said anything inflammatory. Neither did Charlie. Both men were running on the ideas of freedom and liberty, and they got shot over it, one of them fatally. We don’t need to tone down the rhetoric. The Democrats need to get a hold of their insane cohorts and demand they stop taking shots at us.

