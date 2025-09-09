More Judicial Coup Antics Were Hurled Against the Trump White House Tonight

In August, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook was fired by President Trump over allegations that she committed mortgage fraud. Was she removed outright? No. Not yet. Ms. Cook decided to sue to block her termination from the board of governors, which became another front in the judicial coup against the president. A federal judge just blocked Trump’s efforts to remove this woman, who even CNN’s top legal analyst couldn’t really defend her arguments for why there are so many discrepancies in her mortgage filing (via Politico):

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: Mortgage fraud Democrat Fed Governor Lisa Cook is now able to attend the next FEDERAL RESERVE MEETING and vote on interest rates because a judge has blocked President Trump’s firing.



This is absolute insanity.



Someone who clearly committed mortgage fraud will… pic.twitter.com/Ivtwo3Pysf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 10, 2025

President Donald Trump’s bid to fire Lisa Cook, a member of the Federal Reserve board, is likely illegal and she must be immediately reinstated, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb concluded that Trump’s effort to fire Cook over allegations of mortgage fraud that predated her time on the Fed board violated a federal law meant to insulate the interest-rate-setting body from political pressure. Only Cook’s conduct on the job could be grounds for removal, Cobb ruled. The decision triggers a high-stakes appeals court battle that is likely to quickly land at the Supreme Court. The justices have repeatedly endorsed Trump’s efforts to fire powerful federal regulators and policymakers, but the justices have also signaled they view the Fed as a unique, “quasi-private” institution that may be entitled to more independence than other agencies housed within the executive branch.

The president of the United States can remove Federal Reserve governors for cause. This judge said she wasn’t convinced. Really? Cook’s reasons did not convince CNN’s Elie Honig, and even The Washington Post was not impressed.

🚨NEW: CNN's Elie Honig says judge could rule Trump had cause to fire Lisa Cook based on her "SUSPICIOUS" and "REALLY PROBLEMATIC" conduct🚨



"I think that the allegations on their face could be enough for a judge to say, 'Look, I'm going to defer to the president on cause.'"… pic.twitter.com/zYW4e7ltWw — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 29, 2025

Now, even the Washington Post is admitting the documents are legit. pic.twitter.com/1Tx8MrN6EE — Pulte (@pulte) August 30, 2025

It’s another chapter in the judicial coup against the Trump White House.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!