Wait, That's How CNN Framed the Mortgage Fraud Allegations Lobbed Against Fed Governor Lisa Cook?

President Donald Trump fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on Monday, citing allegations that she had committed mortgage fraud. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he could be open to a cut in interest rates as early as September. With Cook removed, those odds increased as a staunch ‘no’ vote on cutting the rates was slated to be removed.

BREAKING: Pres. Trump fires Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook pic.twitter.com/Yha0V3IE0C — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 26, 2025

Ms. Cook has opted to sue to block her termination, but it’s how CNN covered the mortgage allegations that’s flat-out laughable. The linguistic gymnastics exhibited here are nothing short of amazing (via CNN) [emphasis mine]:

For weeks, Bill Pulte has been one of the loudest voices inside the Trump administration calling for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to resign. Now Pulte — a wealthy businessman turned Federal Housing Finance Agency Director, whose official remit seemingly has little connection to the Federal Reserve — has set in motion President Donald Trump’s most aggressive action yet to alter the future makeup and independence of the Fed’s Board of Governors, the consequential body that helps set interest rates. Trump said Monday that he was dismissing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook because of allegations of mortgage fraud that Pulte sent to the Justice Department last week. […] A CNN review of mortgage documents shows that Cook took out mortgages for two properties, both of which were listed as her principal residence. However, it’s not known why she did so or if she did so intentionally.

Guys, are you from planet Earth? There’s nothing more to be said here. Sure, let the process play out, but this is why the media, CNN especially, is mocked and dismissed. She didn’t know…come on now.

Flashback: Fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said in 2020 that Donald Trump was "definitely a fascist."



This is who was in charge of our nation's monetary policypic.twitter.com/iWawkhF31d — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 26, 2025

Laugh among yourselves in the comments below.

