Chicago Woman Just Obliterated the Dems' Narrative on Public Safety
MSNBC's Morning Joe Got a Little Testy Over Chicago Mayor’s Refusal to Answer...
CNN Guest: What Trump Is Doing With the National Guard Is Exactly How...
The Reactions to Cracker Barrel's Brand Reversal Will Make Your Day
Marco Rubio Had Quite the Labor Day Joke....and the Entire Trump Cabinet Loved...
VIP
Dealing With All the Winning
Who Will Protect the Kids?
Trump’s Pressure Cooker Is Making Bad Mayors Blink
For Frantic Dems, Trump Bashing is the Only Game in Town
Democrats Trying to Sound Normal
Our Jellyfish Enemies
VIP
Cracker Barrel Conceded on Logo but There's an Even Bigger Problem the Restaurant...
The Anniversary of Bush-Trashing Hurricane Katrina 'News'
Don’t Let Them Spin It—High Energy Prices Are a Green Failure
Tipsheet

Wait, That's How CNN Framed the Mortgage Fraud Allegations Lobbed Against Fed Governor Lisa Cook?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 27, 2025 6:55 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

President Donald Trump fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on Monday, citing allegations that she had committed mortgage fraud. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he could be open to a cut in interest rates as early as September. With Cook removed, those odds increased as a staunch ‘no’ vote on cutting the rates was slated to be removed.  

Advertisement

Ms. Cook has opted to sue to block her termination, but it’s how CNN covered the mortgage allegations that’s flat-out laughable. The linguistic gymnastics exhibited here are nothing short of amazing (via CNN) [emphasis mine]: 

For weeks, Bill Pulte has been one of the loudest voices inside the Trump administration calling for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to resign. 

Now Pulte — a wealthy businessman turned Federal Housing Finance Agency Director, whose official remit seemingly has little connection to the Federal Reserve — has set in motion President Donald Trump’s most aggressive action yet to alter the future makeup and independence of the Fed’s Board of Governors, the consequential body that helps set interest rates.

Trump said Monday that he was dismissing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook because of allegations of mortgage fraud that Pulte sent to the Justice Department last week. 

[…] 

A CNN review of mortgage documents shows that Cook took out mortgages for two properties, both of which were listed as her principal residence. However, it’s not known why she did so or if she did so intentionally.

Recommended

The Reactions to Cracker Barrel's Brand Reversal Will Make Your Day Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Guys, are you from planet Earth? There’s nothing more to be said here. Sure, let the process play out, but this is why the media, CNN especially, is mocked and dismissed. She didn’t know…come on now

Laugh among yourselves in the comments below. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY JEROME POWELL LAWSUIT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Reactions to Cracker Barrel's Brand Reversal Will Make Your Day Matt Vespa
Marco Rubio Had Quite the Labor Day Joke....and the Entire Trump Cabinet Loved It Matt Vespa
MSNBC's Morning Joe Got a Little Testy Over Chicago Mayor’s Refusal to Answer This Simple Question Matt Vespa
Chicago Woman Just Obliterated the Dems' Narrative on Public Safety Matt Vespa
American Tourist Suffers Brutal Injuries Protecting Two German Women From Syrian Thugs Matt Vespa
Trump’s Pressure Cooker Is Making Bad Mayors Blink Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Reactions to Cracker Barrel's Brand Reversal Will Make Your Day Matt Vespa
Advertisement