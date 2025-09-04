Bill de Blasio Gets Wrecked When Trying to Press for Free Busing
Is This How a Communist Muslim Can Be Stopped From Taking Over NYC?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 04, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

Someone must be the adult here. Zohran Mamdani is cruising to victory in New York’s upcoming mayoral race, partly because the opposition candidates are splitting the vote, with Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa, and Andrew Cuomo remaining in the race. Someone must drop out, and there must be unity—something, because the city is on the verge of destruction. One way that could help clear the field is President Donald Trump offering Mayor Adams a job (via NY Post):

Top White House officials are in talks over a potential job for Eric Adams in President Trump’s administration — as pressure mounts for mayoral candidates to drop out and clear the lane for the strongest challenger against socialist Zohran Mamdani, The Post has learned. 

The conversations about a potential plum gig for Adams, including an ambassadorship, have been taking place among high-level Trump officials as polling shows the mayor in fourth place in the approaching November election, sources said.

Adams landing a job in Trump’s administration would arguably benefit former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who’s increasingly seen as the best anti-Mamdani candidate – at least in a head-to-head race. 

“I think Adams would be able to craft a position and a portfolio that’s to his liking,” a source close to Trump’s administration said. 

[…] 

A source in the mayor’s orbit confirmed his team has pushed him to take the federal golden parachute — but Adams seemingly hasn’t fully bought in. 

“I have a job. I’m running for re-election, I’m still doing that and I’m looking forward to getting re-elected,” Adams told reporters when asked about the discussions during an unrelated press conference Wednesday. 

There are enough normies to stop Mamdani, but not if the field remains like this. Someone needs to have a ‘come to Jesus’ moment.   

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ERIC ADAMS NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

