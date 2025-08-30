Why Libs Are Devastated That Trump Played Golf Today

Nothing more needs to be said about this episode of Internet hysterics: President Trump is not dead. It was trending last night as scores of unhinged liberals were hoping something was wrong with the president after he wasn’t seen for a few days. They’re so desperate to have a Biden moment of their own, but they won’t happen. Joe Biden was a drooling vegetable, whose staff hid his cognitive decline and possible his prostate cancer from the public.

🚨#BREAKING: President Donald Trump is alive and doing just fine, likely sleeping comfortably with no cause for concern. Still, his absence has fueled a massive wave of online speculation from the left, with thousands of posts spreading false rumors and conspiracy theories… pic.twitter.com/MSPq9qSUV6 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 30, 2025

🚨#Note: People really jump to conclusions these days. Just because he hasn’t been active for a little while doesn’t mean anything dramatic—he’s most likely just taking a break and enjoying some downtime. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 30, 2025

There was a reason why Joe was inaccessible—he had no idea what he was doing. We don’t need to relitigate that mess. House Oversight is handling that circus, but Trump emerged to go play golf today, which likely devastated liberal America. Also, Biden could never do that.

🚨 JUST IN: Liberals are down bad this morning upon seeing 47 up and well in good shape, heading out onto the golf course. They speculated he was ill. He’s not. They lied, but are we surprised? pic.twitter.com/VZV3qLZXPX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 30, 2025

🚨 UPDATE: Not only is President Trump alive and well, but Democrats flat-out LIED that Trump went absent on Friday as evidence he was "terminally ill..."



...the Daily Caller's Reagan Reese did a full-fledged INTERVIEW with Trump Friday, and he was spotted outside the Rose… pic.twitter.com/HduqlcrA1z — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 30, 2025

Liberals having a normal start to Labor Day weekend I see pic.twitter.com/ADa1BAXyjX — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 30, 2025

BREAKING: Trump isn’t dead, he’s playing golf. You’re all idiots and I hope you have a bad day pic.twitter.com/XBAdqy1L6O — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 30, 2025

This reaction...well done:

Trump heading out to golf today like: https://t.co/vjvBcqxSeh pic.twitter.com/YXsxdt81O2 — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 30, 2025

