Tipsheet

Why Libs Are Devastated That Trump Played Golf Today

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 30, 2025 1:35 PM
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Nothing more needs to be said about this episode of Internet hysterics: President Trump is not dead. It was trending last night as scores of unhinged liberals were hoping something was wrong with the president after he wasn’t seen for a few days. They’re so desperate to have a Biden moment of their own, but they won’t happen. Joe Biden was a drooling vegetable, whose staff hid his cognitive decline and possible his prostate cancer from the public. 

There was a reason why Joe was inaccessible—he had no idea what he was doing. We don’t need to relitigate that mess. House Oversight is handling that circus, but Trump emerged to go play golf today, which likely devastated liberal America. Also, Biden could never do that.

This reaction...well done:

