Here's the Perfect Thread That Reminds Us Who Abrego Garcia Really Is

We knew his freedom wouldn’t last. As Leah wrote yesterday, Kilmar Abrego Garcia was arrested by federal immigration agents not long after his release from jail in Tennessee. He was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Baltimore. The so-called Maryland man is a reported human trafficker and MS-13 member and has been under a deportation order since 2019.

He’s not a citizen, nor a constituent of Maryland’s congressional delegation, which debased itself trying to free this man, at home and abroad. You remember Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) flew down to El Salvador, where Garcia was detained, before coming back to the US to face human trafficking charges. Since some time has passed, please read this great thread from Article III Project’s Will Chamberlain, who provided a nice refresher on this guy:

With Kilmar Abrego Garcia back in the news, we are already seeing a mountain of bull coming from lefty immigration advocates.



Let's go back into the weeds a bit, and go through some of the falsehoods put into the press by his lawyers and agitators.



🧵 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 25, 2025

Second, there were (and are) claims that there is no evidence that Abrego Garcia was in MS-13. This is false. There is substantial evidence that he was a member, as I demonstrated in this thread.https://t.co/Sd5hI5DnAI — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 25, 2025

Fourth, there are claims Abrego Garcia was afraid to return to El Salvador because the 18th Street Gang had extorted his mother's pupusa shop ten years earlier.



The government has suggested - far more plausibly - it's because he murdered an 18th Street gang member and fled. pic.twitter.com/yMckIj0gPu — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 25, 2025

Deport this guy already.

