Here's the Perfect Thread That Reminds Us Who Abrego Garcia Really Is

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 26, 2025 6:55 AM
We knew his freedom wouldn’t last. As Leah wrote yesterday, Kilmar Abrego Garcia was arrested by federal immigration agents not long after his release from jail in Tennessee. He was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Baltimore. The so-called Maryland man is a reported human trafficker and MS-13 member and has been under a deportation order since 2019.  

He’s not a citizen, nor a constituent of Maryland’s congressional delegation, which debased itself trying to free this man, at home and abroad. You remember Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) flew down to El Salvador, where Garcia was detained, before coming back to the US to face human trafficking charges. Since some time has passed, please read this great thread from Article III Project’s Will Chamberlain, who provided a nice refresher on this guy:

Deport this guy already. 

ICE KILMAR ABREGO GARCIA MARYLAND MS-13

