Tipsheet

ICE Detains Kilmar Abrego Garcia and Is Processing Him for Deportation

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 25, 2025 9:15 AM
X/@ChrisVanHollen

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was detained Monday morning by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after arriving at ICE’s Baltimore field office, just days after his release from custody in a federal criminal case.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said he is being processed for deportation.

"President Trump is not going to allow this illegal alien, who is an MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator to terrorize American citizens any longer," she said on X. 

As Jeff reported last week, ICE notified Abrego shortly after his release on Friday that he could be deported to Uganda within days.

Abrego’s lawyers asserted in a court filing Saturday that the government was threatening him with removal to Uganda in an effort to coerce him into pleading guilty and accepting deportation to Costa Rica — a Spanish-speaking country that is regarded as the safest in Latin America. A prior court order in Maryland mandated that the government give Abrego at least 72 hours to contest his removal to an alternate country.

The arrest marked the latest chapter in a lengthy legal saga that began in March when Abrego was illegally deported to a megaprison in El Salvador — a country he had fled as a teen in order to escape what he and his family described as threats from gangs. The Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration had to facilitate his return, but officials did so only after securing an indictment on human smuggling charges in Tennessee. (The Washington Post)

Bill Maher Nails Why Trump Connects With Voters...and Dems Won't Like It Matt Vespa
Abrego addressed a crowd of supporters before heading into the office, urging them to "keep fighting, praying, believing in dignity and liberty, not just for me but for all.”

Asked to respond to this case over the weekend, border czar Tom Homan said "he is absolutely going to be deported" and his family is welcome to join him. 

