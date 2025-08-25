Bill Maher Nails Why Trump Connects With Voters...and Dems Won't Like It
So, That's Why the University of South Carolina Had an Active Shooter Alert

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 25, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Let’s get the easy part out of the way here: it’s good news that no one was killed or severely injured. It’s even better that there was no shooter to begin with. But whoever called the police on a guy who was walking around the University of South Carolina with an umbrella should be ashamed of themselves. Yes, better safe than sorry is a good virtue to live by, but c’mon, guys. It’s evident from the footage that it’s not a gun. There were minor injuries sustained during the evacuation procedures. An alert was sent out around 6:30 PM EST yesterday, with the all clear being issued 90 minutes later  (via Fox News):

The University of South Carolina issued an "all clear" after the school warned of reports of an active shooter on campus Sunday evening. 

Campus officials added there was no ongoing emergency. 

Earlier in the evening, the school ordered students and staff on its Columbia campus to shelter in place, saying an active shooter had been reported near the Thomas Cooper Library. 

[…] 

An alert went out just after 6:30 p.m. ET, warning people to avoid the area and to evacuate or barricade if necessary. 

Officials later said there was no evidence of an active shooter. 

[…] 

Video circulated online of a person walking toward a campus building while carrying a black object which some said appeared to be a long rifle.

 Scott Prill, the Deputy Chief of Police for the University of South Carolina, dispelled the rumor, saying the person was carrying an umbrella. 

The all clear was given after 8 p.m. on Sunday. 

Last week, there was an active shooter prank call that engulfed Villanova University in chaos. 

Still, glad everyone is okay. 

