Tipsheet

The Most Anti-Trump Judge Just Ruled Against Trump Again

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 23, 2025 2:45 PM
Diego M. Radzinschi/ALM via AP

Judge James E. Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued a ruling claiming the federal government violated the due process rights of a group of Venezuelan illegal immigrants that it deported to El Salvador earlier this year.

The individuals who were sent to El Salvador were housed in the country’s CECOT mega-prison, which has been criticized for alleged human rights abuses. The Trump administration invoked the Alien Enemies Act to justify the deportations and clashed with Boasberg on multiple occasions in 2025.

Boasberg held that the U.S. government still had authority over the deportees even though they were imprisoned at CECOT. They were later sent back to Venezuela. This means the court still has the power ot hear their habeas corpus claims.

In his ruling, Boasberg said the men were deported “with virtually no notice and no opportunity to contest the bases of their removal, in clear contravention of their due-process rights.” He argued that “our law requires no less” than giving these individuals a real opportunity to challenge their deportations.

The White House claimed many of those deported were suspected members of the deadly Tren de Aragua street gang.

MS Now Host Wonders Why Trump Was So Against Releasing the Epstein Files. Did You See Today's Update?
ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VENEZUELA

The court ruling lays out three conclusions. Firstly, it found that the federal government retained “constructive custody,” which means the El Salvadoran government was acting as a proxy for the U.S., meaning the men were still under U.S. control.

Secondly, the court established that it has the authority to hear their habeas corpus cases and certify the group of “all noncitizens removed from U.S. custody and transferred to the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) in El Salvador on March 15 and 16, 2025, pursuant solely to the Presidential Proclamation.”

Lastly, Boasberg determined that this group “was denied their due-process rights and will thus require the Government to facilitate their ability to obtain such hearing.”

