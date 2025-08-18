If Dems Want a Redistricting War, They're Going to Get Annihilated

I haven’t been closely following California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's actions in the fight over congressional maps and gerrymandering. It’s too stupid to waste time on, and he doesn’t have the power he thinks he has in this fight. Even if things went as he hoped, I couldn’t care less. It’s not breaking news that California is a) already gerrymandered to hell, and b) a deep blue state. Whatever gains he thinks can happen with a new congressional map to offset what’s going on in Texas will be wiped out quickly.

Even former CNN editor Chris Cillizza posted that in a redistricting war, the GOP wins handily:

In a re-redistricting war, Republicans would win pic.twitter.com/PG9vuh3Lzv — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) August 16, 2025

Dear Republican Governors and Legislators:



Take off the kid gloves. https://t.co/TlCs14BlwS — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) August 16, 2025

On virtually every front, the Right lost the war simply because it refused to fight.



Start fighting and the Left is over in America. https://t.co/tUpgo7fdvV — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 17, 2025

So, please, California, do it. We’ll redraw our maps everywhere and leave Democrats right where they started: a regional, elitist party that still has no leader, agenda, or message for voters. What's entertaining about all of this is that some folks are reacting as if gerrymandering is some new concept.

This fight was sparked by Texas redrawing its maps for the 2026 midterms, which led to a slew of Texas Democrats fleeing to heavily gerrymandered Illinois and other states in protest.

Democrats have asked Newsom to shore up their districts instead of trying to go nuclear on all California Republicans.



CA moved 1 point to the right in 2020 and 9 points to the right in 2024.



There’s a very real chance it swings right again in 2028 and they know it. https://t.co/FPFu9RVIvN — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 15, 2025

