If Dems Want a Redistricting War, They're Going to Get Annihilated

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 18, 2025 7:00 AM
I haven’t been closely following California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's actions in the fight over congressional maps and gerrymandering. It’s too stupid to waste time on, and he doesn’t have the power he thinks he has in this fight. Even if things went as he hoped, I couldn’t care less. It’s not breaking news that California is a) already gerrymandered to hell, and b) a deep blue state. Whatever gains he thinks can happen with a new congressional map to offset what’s going on in Texas will be wiped out quickly. 

Even former CNN editor Chris Cillizza posted that in a redistricting war, the GOP wins handily:

So, please, California, do it. We’ll redraw our maps everywhere and leave Democrats right where they started: a regional, elitist party that still has no leader, agenda, or message for voters. What's entertaining about all of this is that some folks are reacting as if gerrymandering is some new concept. 

This fight was sparked by Texas redrawing its maps for the 2026 midterms, which led to a slew of Texas Democrats fleeing to heavily gerrymandered Illinois and other states in protest.

